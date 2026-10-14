Pregnant Brittany Hockley admits she’s “petrified” to be a “single mum”

When Brittany Hockley announced her pregnancy, fans around the world were so happy for her.

Advertisement

The former Bachelor contestant and Life Uncut podcast host has openly spoken about her and husband Ben Siegrist’s fertility journey but with the couple still living on opposite ends of the world, Britt has opened up about her childbirth and motherhood fears.

“We still don’t have a normal relationship,” the mum-to-be confessed on her podcast to co-host Laura Byrne.

Brittany and Ben appeared on the Life Uncut podcast to announce their pregnancy news. (Credit: Life Uncut)

“As much as I’m ecstatic I’m petrified because there’s a really high chance I’m still giving birth alone. I’m still going to be a quote unquote single mum for a few months because Ben is likely going to be in another country. Logistically there’s so much to work out so I’m petrified of that, not because there’s a baby coming, but because there’s a baby coming into a really hard time.”

Advertisement

Whilst Brittany is based in Sydney, Ben lives in Italy and plays for Genoa Football Club. However the mum-to-be revealed that January 2027 marks the next football transfer window when Ben could potentially move to Australia.

No matter what, Brittany said she will be giving birth in Australia.

“It’s not easy to say Ben won’t be there for the birth of his child, he doesn’t want that, I don’t want that, but it’s not about us. It’s about what’s going to be best for the baby.”

Advertisement

“I am expecting and planning to give birth alone without him which is crazy. I was really upset, I still am really upset but I can’t control it.”

When Laura, who shares three children with former Bachelor Matt Johnson, admitted she wouldn’t have the capacity to be so understanding of a job, Brittany laughed “I might regret it one week in!”

Ben is based in Italy and plays football for Genoa Football Club. (Credit: Instagram)

In a previous chat with New Idea, Brittany confessed that her long-distance marriage has its pros and cons.

Advertisement

“We have an unusual relationship in that we don’t live together; he’s in a different country. So, maybe that’s the key to a long, successful relationship,” she said.

“Every few months, we’re together, but talking about going through the trenches to find something great, that’s what I feel like I did.”

After joking that her biggest problem is the guaranteed UTI she gets in the first week of reuniting with her husband, Britt admitted that long-distance “elongates the honeymoon phase”.

“But the connection that you have to develop with each other is so much stronger because it’s not physical, so it has to be emotional and intellectual. You have to have so much more trust than if you’re with someone every day.”

Advertisement

The couple shared the news with fans via social media. (Credit: Instagram)

In early October, Brittany and Ben announced their pregnancy with a sweet video of the couple and pet dog Delilah looking out at the Sydney skyline, Ben cradling Brittany’s growing bump.

“Can’t believe we are saying this, but it’s time for the next chapter…” they captioned the post. “Baby squid is on its way!”