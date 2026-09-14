“Still just hanging on”: Lisa Curry’s heartbreaking confession on anniversary of daughter Jaimi’s death

It’s been six years since Jaimi Lee Kenny died, but her mother Lisa Curry will always hold her in her heart.

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Taking to Instagram on the sixth anniversary of Jaimi’s passing, the former Olympian shared a photo of her eldest daughter surrounded by a heart flower border.

“Remembering Jaimi 🌸,” Lisa captioned her post. “Forever young and beautiful, 6 years. Still just hanging on some days. Love and strength to others feeling the same x”

The eldest daughter of Lisa and her ex-husband Grant Kenny died on September 14, 2020 in Queensland, following a private battle with a long-term illness.

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Lisa, who is also mum to Morgan Riddle and Jett Kenny, has been open about her grief with her followers on social media.

“The grief started before she was gone,” she wrote in 2025 on the fifth anniversary of Jaimi’s death.

“Not knowing when or if that awful day would ever come. Living with hope, living in fear. It was all-consuming.

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Lisa has spoken openly about her grief following Jaimi’s death on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“The slow and inevitable breaking of our hearts as we watched our baby fade away. And even though she still kept smiling right to the end, we could still see the sadness in her eyes, and we knew she was slipping away.”

On Mother’s Day this year, Lisa Curry revealed that her husband Mark Tabone gifted her an edited photo of Jaimi and her late mum Pat, who died in 2022.

“Mark gave me this beautiful picture of Jaimi and mum in heaven, and it’s a picture that I love imagining them being together like that. This was taken from a headshot of them and chat created it. I love it,” she revealed.

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If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673, or visit their website here.