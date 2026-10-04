EXCLUSIVE: Dustfall’s Juliet Stevenson “fantasises” about moving to Australia

British actress Juliet Stevenson has a place in her heart for Australia.

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Starring as Olivia in ABC’s new local drama Dustfall, the 69-year-old tells New Idea that working on the Australian production was a “joy”.

Juliet’s connection with the country goes way back.

Juliet tells us she perfected an Australian accent when she lived in Australia as a young child. (Credit: Supplied)

At just three-years-old, she sailed here with her family while her father was serving in the army.

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“All my memories are in vivid technicolour – our garden full of exotic flowers, the long stretch of beach, my first elementary school, endless sunny days.”

“And then long caravan journeys with the family across the country exploring… my first sense of the incredible scale and beauty of Australia’s landscapes,” she tells us.

Juliet says she loved working with Anna Torv. (Credit: ABC)

The actress reveals she’s been back to Australia a few times for work.

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“I made a film called The Road from Coorain in 2001, bringing the kids with me – we filmed in Sydney and deep into the Outback, it was an amazing time.

“Then in 2020, I brought a play to Adelaide, where we headlined the International Theatre Festival – it was my first time there, I loved it,” she says.

But before the Dustfall opportunity, Juliet had never been to Queensland.

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“So, there was every reason to say yes to the role! I’ve been so lucky that each job took me to a different part of the country,” she says.

Juliet says that every time she comes to Australia, she “fantasises” about moving down under.

Juliet played Eve in The Road to Coorain. (Credit: ALAMY)

“The first time, when the whole family were with me, we did think seriously about it – I couldn’t bear to leave! There are so many aspects of life that suit me – and working in Oz feels really liberating somehow,” she tells us.

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However, she says due to family, she wouldn’t make the big move.

“My kids, now grown up, are in the UK and I would miss them too much. But I really hope to be able to return often, I can’t wait to come back!” she says.

Juliet Stevenson and Alan Rickman were great friends. (Credit: ALAMY)

Missing Alan deeply

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the theatrical release of Truly, Madly, Deeply.

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Starring opposite the late Alan Rickman in the film, Juliet tells us she has “endless memories” from her time on set.

Alan sadly passed away in 2016 after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 69.

Juliet tells us she was close friends with the late actor before they were cast together.

“When Alan was first cast as Jamie I was shocked – he was like a big brother to me, so I thought it would feel weird playing a couple,” she says with a laugh.

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Alan Rickman, Juliet Stevenson and Michael Maloney had a blast on set. (Credit: ALAMY)

“But essentially it was a wonderful experience. We laughed endlessly!”

Juliet tells us that the film was one of the “happiest and most creative working experiences” of her life.

“Most of the actors in it were friends or close colleagues – so it was pretty joyous all in all. I think we sensed that we were making something a bit special,” she tells us with a smile.

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Dustfall premieres Sunday 11 October at 8.20pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.