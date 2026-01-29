Meet ABC News Breakfast star Bridget Brennan’s family and her famous relative

Bridget Brennan has become a household name since taking over from Lisa Millar on ABC News Breakfast.

Lisa, 56, stepped down from the show after five years in July 2024, with Bridget taking over the following month.

Bridget first joined the ABC in 2011 and worked as the Indigenous Editor before joining Breakfast as James Glenday’s co-host.

As well as being a successful presenter, Bridget also has a famous relative and is a doting mother to her two sons.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about Bridget’s family.

Bridget Brennan is a doting partner to Joshua Lacoste. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Bridget Brennan’s husband?

Bridget met her now-husband, engineer Joshua Lacoste, in 2013 during a crocodile boat tour in Darwin.

They got engaged in Berry, New South Wales, in November 2018, with Bridget sharing the happy news on Instagram at the time.

“Engaged in our favourite spot! The cows had a front-row seat. Love you so much,” she gushed.

After seven years together, they tied the knot in December 2019 in a romantic ceremony at The Burrows in Denver, Victoria, surrounded by family and friends.

Both Bridget and Joshua shared sweet messages on their Instagram in honour of their special day.

“Thanks for marrying me @jlaco, and for separating my whites and colours for the past seven years ♥️,” Bridget penned.

“On the weekend I married my Queen @bridgeyb. What a vibe, what a crew and what a Bride 😍 thanks to everyone who made it special!” Joshua wrote just days later.

Bridget and Joshua have been together for 13 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Bridget Brennan have any children?

The happy couple started their family with the birth of their son, Louis Jude, on September 22, 2020.

In an appearance on the Tales From The Fourth Trimester podcast, Bridget revealed that her pregnancy was accidental; however, this was almost a blessing in disguise.

“I’d wanted to be a mum forever, but I prefaced my career for the last decade, and I just kept shoving it to the back of my mind,” she said.

“As I started enjoying my career more I thought ‘How would I ever balance that’ and I just really shoved it into a cupboard.”

Though the two had been discussing the idea of starting to try for a baby at the time, they were still planning to hold off until they had moved back to Australia, as they were living in London at the time.

Despite it being unexpected, Bridget was “elated” to be having a baby, and the two could not be happier as parents.

The couple have since welcomed another son, called Raphael, but they tend to keep their family life very private.

Bridget has two sons with her husband, Joshua. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Bridget Brennan related to Angela Brennan?

Bridget is the niece of the celebrated Australian painter Angela Brennan.

Bridget has featured in several of Angela’s artworks, including one titled Bridget in my painting, which was put on display at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in 2025.

“I have painted Bridget a number of times since she was a child,” Angela Brennan told Art Gallery NSW.

“Bridget is always a joy to be with. She is kind and compassionate, and makes for a wonderful painting subject.

“My painting practice is predominantly concerned with abstraction, though I have painted portraits since the early 1990s.

“This painting was inspired by the yellow pantsuit I’ve seen Bridget wearing while presenting for the ABC. I wanted to create an image of her stepping into one of my abstract paintings.”

