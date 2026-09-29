No bad blood here! Sarah Abo meets with Today replacement in unexpected outing

Sarah Abo might be bidding farewell to Today, but it appears she’s been giving some tips to her successor!

Advertisement

After confirming she would not be returning to the breakfast TV show following her maternity leave, Channel Nine announced that Sylvia Jeffreys and Tom Steinfort would be taking over from Sarah and axed Karl Stefanovic.

Just days later, Sarah caught up with her Nine colleagues for a day out at the AFL Grand Final, and former Nine News host Tom, 42, was standing by her side.

The pair appeared to be in excellent spirits as they were joined by Clint Stanaway, Maggie Raworth, Alicia Loxley, and Sarah’s husband, Cyrus Moran, on the day out.

Sarah Abo has caught up with her Today successor Tom Steinfort. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Tom has worked at Nine for 19 years, overlapping with Sarah for the past seven, and their latest outing proves there is no bad blood over the TV shake-up.

In fact, it might have been that Sarah was passing on some words of wisdom to her successor during their outing, or even just her congratulations.

And they also have their families in common, with Sarah having just welcomed her first child, while Tom is currently expecting his third.

Sarah welcomed a baby boy, Sonny, with her husband Cyrus in July, and confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to Today just weeks later in August.

Advertisement

It had been widely reported that Sarah’s contract was due to expire at the end of the year, the same as her former co-host Karl, who was fired by the network in June.

Tom announced on Today in September that his wife, Claudia Jukic, is expecting their third child. They already share two daughters, Frederikke and Lotte.

In fact, as well as line-up shake-ups, it’s been a big year for families on Today, with incoming host Sylvia also currently expecting her third child.

Advertisement

She already shares sons, Henry and Oscar, with Peter Stefanovic, who is axed Today host Karl’s brother!

Sarah quit today after Karl Stefanovic’s firing to focus on her family. (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Sarah Abo quit Today?

Speculation had been rife about Sarah’s future on Today after Karl’s exit, and she officially confirmed her exit on September 18.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to our viewers for letting me into your homes to be part of your morning routine. Without you, there is no Today show,” she said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Together with 60 Minutes, I’ve spent my time at Nine chasing stories, travelling and reporting from all over the world, interviewing some incredible and inspiring people from all walks of life.

“Becoming a mum has heralded a new chapter and sharing that with our audience has been truly special. As many of you know, this has been a significant journey for my family and will continue to be my greatest achievement.

“I’d like to thank the wider Today team – the amazing crew, incredible producers and my wonderful fellow hosts – you all know how much you mean to me.

“It takes a special kind of crazy to wake up at the hours we do but it’s so much easier when the team feels like family. I’ll miss you all dearly.”

Advertisement

Sarah lived in Sydney to host Today, but considers Melbourne her true home. Now, rumours are swirling about whether she will permanently relocate with her family.