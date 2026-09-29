“We make it work”: FWAW’s Dylan and new girlfriend Bella on love, long-distance and their future

While Dylan Scarborough might not have found love on Farmer Wants A Wife, he’s finally got his happy ending!

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The rodeo cowboy, 25, went public with his new girlfriend, Isabella Bould, in August, and now, they’ve detailed their love story in their first joint interview.

Speaking to New Idea, Dylan admits he actually missed Bella sliding into his DMs because Channel Seven was in charge of his social media at the time.

Leasing manager Bella, 25, insists she didn’t know anything about Dylan’s casting on FWAW and had actually seen him on TikTok and thought he looked “really cute”.

“I went to Instagram and followed him, and he followed me back. So I messaged him and wrote, ‘Do you do weddings as the groom?'” she recalls.

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Farmer Dylan Scarborough has found love with Isabella Bould. (Credit: Supplied)

When Bella didn’t get a reply and then saw FWAW adverts pop up on his Instagram, she was sure that she had “lost a good one”.

However, when FWAW finished airing, Bella added Dylan on Facebook, and he finally spotted her original message. After countless phone calls, Bella flew from Melbourne to Adelaide for their first date. And it was more than worth the wait.

“It was scary, but then once I got there, it was easy. I didn’t feel awkward or forced at all, and everything just made a lot of sense,” she gushes.

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In the months since, they’ve been going from strength to strength, making it work long-distance between Melbourne, where Bella lives, and Cherry Gardens, where Dylan’s farm is.

“We’ve both got our lives in each state, and I don’t expect Bella to move over here or nothing,” Dylan tells us.

“We’re both pretty relaxed about it,” Bella adds. “Obviously, it would be easier if we lived in the same place, but we don’t really want to overcomplicate things, and we make the most of the time that we have together.

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“We’re a team, so we’ll work it out.”

The couple have been going strong for a few months, and just went on their first road trip together. (Credit: Supplied)

Unlike on FWAW, Dylan isn’t looking for Bella to move to his farm.

“On the show, it’s very pressurised, and it’s almost kind of forced, like they have to move to the farm with you,” Dylan admits.

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Now, he’s got his eye on buying a large property elsewhere where he can own horses and ditch livestock altogether! And Bella, an avid show horse rider with 15 years’ experience, is more than on board.

While they’ve already said “I love you” plenty of times, they’re in no rush to move in together or talk about marriage and kids, though Dylan hints that they both want a “similar future”.

For now, they’re looking forward to a big family Christmas, having already met each other’s families, with Bella growing close to Dylan’s sister.

“I’m starting to question whether she’s here for me or my sister,” Dylan jokes.

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The couple are making it work long-distance. (Credit: Instagram)

Their main priority for now is making things work long-distance, but they’re not worried.

“We have such a healthy relationship, we trust each other, and obviously, [the long distance] makes the time that we spend together so much better,” Bella gushes.

“I feel like if you love someone and you want to be with them, you make things work.”

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For Dylan, it turns out the love story he was looking for happened when the cameras stopped rolling.