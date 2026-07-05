Alex and Eddy break silence on heartbreaking FWAW split

Farmer Alex has officially left Farmer Wants A Wife with Eddy, but New Idea has revealed they’ve already split!

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While it seemed to be written in the stars for the pair, who only had eyes for each other, sources tell us that they quietly split shortly after filming wrapped.

When New Idea exclusively spoke to Alex and Eddy before their final scenes aired, they didn’t confirm whether they were still together, but Eddy did make some poignant remarks.

Viewers might be shocked to learn of their separation, given Alex’s tunnel vision on the show, and even Eddy tells New Idea that she had a feeling he would pick her.

During their final scene, Eddy was full of mixed emotions and felt “no relief” when she was chosen because, “I think maybe I knew all along that he was gonna pick me.”

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“When the emotions all calmed down, I was kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, okay, I was confident this was gonna happen maybe on some subconscious level’,” she continues.

It may have been a happy ending for Alex on Farmer Wants A Wife, but Eddy reveals she had some doubts. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“So I guess in that moment, it wasn’t really relief, I was happy, definitely happy.”

It certainly seemed like Alex had tunnel vision for Eddy from the beginning, with his other match, Rachel, even commenting on their connection.

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However, Eddy admits she worried that Alex wasn’t giving his other matches a chance, even fearing that it might have influenced his final decision to pick her.

“Part of me does always worry that he might not be 100% on that decision, just because, I mean, when you’re looking back on it, maybe he’s now realising he didn’t give them any opportunity or he didn’t explore a connection with them,” she says.

“But then, getting to know the girls, I’m also like, I don’t know if they would have been the right fit for him.”

As for Alex, he admits that while he was very focused on Eddy early on, and they “definitely had a lot of connection from the get-go”, he insists he gave the other girls a chance, too.

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“There was definitely a moment earlier in filming where I was locked into Eddy,” he exclusively tells New Idea.

“There were probably a good few episodes where I just didn’t really have eyes for the other ladies, purely because it took me a bit to adjust to the nature of the experience.”

“It’s a bit weird, as you can probably imagine, dating five girls at once. But as I moved through the experience and realised that all those girls were there to meet me too, I started opening up more to everyone else and giving them more time.”

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Eddy was a clear frontrunner from the 24-hour date, where Alex gifted her a necklace in a grand gesture to cement their connection.

From then on, viewers were convinced that Alex would leave with Eddy, but for the farmer, the decision was solidified only after the “love letter” drama with Rachel.

“Eddie and I just had a really beautiful time towards the end of when we were filming, and it connected us even more deeply,” he sweetly shares.

“And that, coupled with the fact that I’d had a massive fight with Rachel and Suze, and I was feeling pretty platonic, there was no real other way it could have gone.”

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“It wasn’t right to keep the girls on the experience at that point.”

New Idea hears that Alex and Eddy have already gone their separate ways. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Alex and Eddy from FWAW still together?

While it appeared to be a fairytale ending on FWAW, we will have to wait for the reunion for any official confirmation from Alex or Eddy about their confirmation.

However, New Idea has learnt that the couple quietly split shortly after filming wrapped at the end of 2025 and have been working hard to keep the break-up under wraps.

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“The plan was always to protect the ending,” one insider tells us. “Everyone wanted viewers to believe they were still together.”

Alex is said to be heartbroken by the breakdown of his relationship and is being consoled by his family as he comes to terms with the separation.

It may not come as a total surprise, as Alex’s other match, Rachel, dropped a telling hint that there may be trouble in paradise.

Speaking to New Idea, Rachel insists she doesn’t think they are compatible long-term. Given she’s close friends with Eddy, could this be a sign they’ve already split?

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Alex and Eddy left together, which was no surprise given that she was a clear frontrunner all along. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Just from what I saw and experienced, I do not think that they are compatible in a multitude of ways,” she tells us.

“I honestly think that Alex was just infatuated with Eddy.”

While it is not known exactly when the couple split, Eddy has given an insight into how they spent the months directly after the cameras stopped rolling.

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“It was actually really nice,” she gushes.

“We had this big dinner with his parents and the crew. And at this point, we’d seen the crew day in, day out.”

“So I feel like I just consider them 100% my friends and part of our family, so to speak.”

“So we all had this thing, no cameras, everyone was finally relaxed, and we were all just spending that quality time with each other. It was really nice.”

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Rachel has already voiced her doubts over their connection. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Watching the show back, Eddy insists she has “no regrets” but adds that she wishes more of her and Alex’s journey had made the final cut.

“The only thing I’m so sad about now, looking back, is that we get so little airtime,” she says.

“I wanted to be able to relive my experience through watching the show.

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“What a unique thing that we have is to have this experience and create these lifelong friends and build these relationships and how good, because I get to rewatch it and relive it, but then they didn’t include all that much, from any farm really.”

“You don’t really see, like, the behind-the-scenes when we filmed so much.”

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