Australian couple caught up in terrifying Flydubai “hijack” attempt

An Australian couple have been identified among the passengers on board the Flydubai flight caught up in a suspected hijacking attempt.

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Flight FZ1073 plummeted more than 5.3km in just over two minutes, roughly two hours into the journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on September 30.

The co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and momentarily took control of the plane before the injured captain unlocked the cabin door, allowing a passenger and a crew member to intervene. After transmitting emergency signals, the aircraft diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

According to The Australian, Sydney couple Steven and Carol Moss were on board the flight when the terrifying incident occurred. They declined to comment to the publication.

Australians Steven and Carol Moss were on board the Flydubai plane that was involved in a suspected hijacking.

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Steven’s father, Sam, helped establish the Australian clothing chain Katies in 1956, which Steven and Carol inherited. They once owned Australia’s most expensive home, but they sold the property for $130 million in 2022.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was “relieved” to confirm that the Australian residents on the flight were “safe”.

“Thanks to the heroes who thwarted the attack and helped bring the passengers to safety,” she said.

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“We’re thinking of those injured and hope for their full recovery.”

More than 170 people were caught up in the terrifying incident on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8, which saw Indian pilot Smit ‌Machchhar allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot.

One passenger, Yaniv Hayoun, said he put the co-pilot in a chokehold to drag him out of the cockpit after the injured Machchhar opened the doors.

Capt. Smit Machchhar was injured and is in hospital. (Credit: Israel’s Foreign Ministry via AP)

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“We pinned him down. I jumped back, grabbed the controls, and started pulling back the handles. I watch Air Crash Investigation,” he said, according to CNN.

“The plane started to level out a bit, and then the pilot told me he was taking over the controls from there.”

Two off-duty pilots reportedly took control of the plane and made an emergency landing in Tabuk.

Pilot Machchhar is currently in the hospital, reportedly in stable condition. The cause of the altercation is not clear, and Flydubai has warned against “premature speculation”.

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