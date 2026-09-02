How the Irwins are remembering Steve 20 years on from his death

This week, most Australians will reflect on Steve Irwin’s incredible legacy, 20 years on from his sudden death.

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But for his widow, Terri, and their children Bindi and Robert, the anniversary is a particularly poignant one.

“Two decades is a longtime, but despite the passing years, Steve is still a huge part of their lives,” a source close tothe family tells New Idea.

“Terri always made sure Steve was never a distant legend to the kids – it was as if he was just in another room of their house.”

It’s 20 years since Steve’s death, but he’s still a huge part of the Irwins’ lives. (Credit: Instagram)

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Bindi was eight when Steve – aka the Crocodile Hunter – was killed by a stingray’s barb on September 4, 2006. He was just 44.

Despite being so young when she lost her dad, Bindi, now 28, still has a treasure trove of memories of him, which she cherishes. Robert, however, was just two. He has admitted that he has little actual memory of Steve.

“Keeping their dad alive for Robert has been one of Bindi’s most sacred tasks,” our source says. “She has taken it upon herself to build that bridge between father and son.”

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With Robert’s fame exploding recently, Bindi has also been on hand to reassure her brother that Steve would approve of his extracurricular work. Even if it does take him away from Australia Zoo.

“Robert sometimes worries that projects like Dancing with the Stars or hosting the Logies detracts from the family’s core ‘Wildlife Warriors’ conservation message, which was Steve’s passion,” our source says.

But Bindi, who has stepped back from the limelight to take on a more hands-on role at Australia Zoo as its CEO, and Terri, 62, have been quick to reassure Robert, 22, that is far from the case.

Bindi’s focus is making sure he’ll still a part of Robert’s life. (Credit: Instagram)

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“They’ve pointed out that Steve always jumped on any extra opportunities here and overseas, because it was always good for the Zoo and to spread the conservation message,” adds the source.

“Before he died, Steve was in talks to do movies, spin-offs and even open his own theme park and zoo in the US. He would be nothing but encouraging of what Robert is doing.”

Robert has always made it clear how important carrying on his father’s legacy is to him.

“It’s the honour of my life,” he has said. “If I can make my dad proud, I’ve done my job.

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“Behind everything I do is a conservation mission that my dad started.”

Terri has always kept Steve’s memory alive. (Credit: Instagram)

So even when Robert is up to his eyeballs in sequins, the family ethos is still always front and centre.

“Bindi just likes to remind Robert from time to time,” our source adds.

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“She tells him, ‘You’re living out Dad’s dream too – and he would be so proud of you.’”

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