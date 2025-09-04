September 4th, 2023 marked 17 years since the Crocodile Hunter departed this life for his next.

To mark the occasion, his widow Terri shared a new image of her late husband to her Instagram account, with a simple, yet powerful caption.

“Remembering Steve.”

Millions of followers were also left teary-eyed when Rob shared an emotional video of his late father reflecting upon his legacy and his hopes for his children and their future.

“Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I’m doing now? Yes, yes there is,” an emotional Steve says in the video.

“When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they’re ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside. I guarantee it would have been the proudest moment of my life, and my job will be done then, and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal, to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission.”

In the video, clips of Steve talking to the camera are edited with Steve with his son when he was a toddler and finally with Steve feeding a croc to Rob feeding a croc at Australia Zoo.

“I know your dad is so proud of you. I love you,” his mum Terri commented, with Rob’s girlfriend Rorie also sharing a sweet message of support with “Love you.”