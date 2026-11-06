Divorced wives club: Deborra-lee Furness and Isla Fisher’s secret meeting

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this lunch!

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Single ladies Deborra-lee Furness and Isla Fisher stopped in at popular West London eatery Granger & Co. on November 3, before bundling up for a stroll through the trendy Notting Hill neighbourhood.

The pair enjoyed a long lunch together on November 3. (Credit: GoffPhotos)

Given they’ve both just made it through very high-profile divorces, there’s no prizes for guessing what the conversation revolved around!

Deb, 70, split from Hugh Jackman after 27 years of marriage, then had to watch as he moved on publicly with his now-rumoured fiancée, Sutton Foster.

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Deb and Isla clearly had plenty to talk about! (Credit: GoffPhotos)

Meanwhile, Isla, 50, and Sacha Baron Cohen, 55, parted ways in April 2024 after two decades and three kids together.

Admitting she’s learnt how strong she really is, the Spa Weekend star said, “My female friendships have really been instrumental to me discovering or recovering that strength.”

Joining in on the lunch was Deb’s long-time British pal Amanda de Cadenet, who famously took a swipe at Hugh on social media in 2024 in defence of her “beloved friend”.

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Deb has publicly acknowledged the role her close circle have played in helping her pick up the pieces after her divorce.

“I say this to all women – your girlfriends are a necessity in life,” she said.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness called it quits in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

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In August this year, Isla, who sent tongues wagging when she was snapped with Alexander Skarskgard, shared a candid update on her dating life including the moment she lost interest in a man she was attracted to.

Speaking on the Overheard Happy Hour podcast, the redheaded actress admitted, “I have a dating ick that happened recently.”

Isla Fisher was previously married to Sacha Baron Cohen. (Credit: Getty)

“I liked somebody. His dog ran away and he chased his dog. But instead of chasing upright, he ran low with his hands outstretched—like a cartoon.”

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Isla cheekily added, “The ick was growing and growing and by the time he caught the dog, he had lost the p—y.”