When it comes to Christmas, feasting is essential, which is something Curtis Stone excels at.

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For the beloved chef, it’s about gathering with loved ones, and taking the hassle out of the silly season.

That’s certainly easier said than done, so when I met the chef and restauranteur at the Coles Christmas launch, I asked for his tips.

While we are here, take a look at our Christmas recipe collection, full of starters, sides, mains and desserts to keep everyone happy.

Scroll to see what Curtis Stone told me below.

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When it comes to Christmas, Curtis Stone says efficiency is key. (Credit: Getty)

What does Curtis Stone love to eat at Christmas?

When it comes to Christmas Day, he loves the classics.

“My mum always cooked roast pork with crackling when I was a kid, so that’s certainly something on our Christmas table every year,” he explains to me.

He also recommends an unexpected dish that’s perfect on the Christmas table.

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“My mother-in-law is Korean, so she always has a bowl of kimchi, and believe it or not, kimchi goes really nicely with lots of different Christmas specialties.”

“Stuffing is always my favourite thing on the table and the gravy.”

Take it from me, the Coles Salmon should be a must! Better yet, it can be cooked in 25 minutes. (Credit: Briannah Devlin)

What are the best Christmas dishes to make in advance?

While Christmas is a time of joy and feasting, it can also feel like there is not enough time to do everything.

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So Curtis says preparing things in advance is key.

For the ultimate side, he suggests his potato salad – there is more to it than meets the eye.

“It involves a little chicken stock,” he shares with New Idea.

“We cook the potatoes, and then you literally toss those potatoes with the chicken stock. It’ll absorb a lot of that flavour and stock, and then there’s crispy prosciutto, some capers, some cornichons.”

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“So lots of little pickly, sour bits to sort of break up that flavour of the potato.”

He recommends making it a couple of days in advance to let the flavours develop.

If you’re in charge of delivering unforgettable desserts that make people want just one more bite after stuffing themselves, the chef recommends also making your Christmas puddings and fruit mince pies in advance.

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Efficiency was front of mind when he helped Coles develop its Christmas range, which features over 371 food and drink items.

If you’re thinking about upping the ante this year without breaking the bank or slaving away in the kitchen, these are the Michelin Star chef’s favourite picks:

Coles Finest Hokkaido Scallops: Put them in the air fryer for 10 minutes

Coles Finest Slow Cooked Beef Rib Rack Roast: It’s already been slow cooked for five hours, so you just need to reheat and serve!

Coles Christmas Hash Brown Topple Tower: Think Jenga, but you can eat it!

Coles Finest Skinless Salmon Fillet with a Pomegranate Glaze: This can be cooked in up to 25 minutes!

Curtis it’s all about nailing the smaller details, and seeing what can be done before the big day. (Credit: Briannah Devlin)

Other ways to actually enjoy Christmas without the stress

If you’re hosting this year, creating a list is a must, he says.

“I think when Christmas is coming up, if you really think about the experience you want to create, what music do I want to hear, how do I want the lighting, what do I want people drinking, all those little details,” he explains.

“If you figure that out ahead of time and prepare for it. So you can pull together a playlist, you can order the drinks that you want to have, you can give people jobs and say to them, you’re in charge of the music. And then of course, the menu: you need to write the menu and decide what you want that to be.

“Regardless if you want to create something casual or formal, having a direction is key, he says. “That, and figuring out what can be done days out from the main event.”

“I think sort of creating that experience, doing a little bit of prep, writing yourself a list, setting a table- you can set the table a week in advance if you want.”