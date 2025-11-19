  •  
Bring on the festivities with a set of Christmas pyjamas certified by Santa Claus himself

If there is one styling piece to add to the shopping list this festive season, it’s a set of Christmas pyjamas.

In recent years we have seen the PJs trend pick up some serious traction, and for good reason too.

Whether you choose to match with the fam, or go your own way with a stand-out set, Christmas pyjamas are a guaranteed way to enjoy some festive fun through the month of December.

Not only will you be looking super cute for when the big man comes down the chimney, but those early morning family photos come the 25th will see an entirely new level of fab!

To make things simple, we have curated a list of the top Christmas pyjamas to buy this year.

Read on to find the style best suited to your budget and style.

Christmas pyjamas
A beloved trend

The Christmas pyjama trend has been a long-standing tradition by festive enthusiasts for years. Picking up traction in recent times alongside famous families like the Kardashians, these pyjamas have been thought of as a great way to bring out the festive cheer throughout December.

Whether waiting to wear on Christmas Eve, or unboxing at the beginning of December (maybe November, we won’t judge), the pyjama trend is as practical as it is sure to lift the spirits of all lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

The best Christmas Pyjamas to buy in 2025

Women's Christmas Tartan Set

Women’s Christmas Tartan Set $30.00 from Best and Less

Adult Babydoll Christmas Pyjama Set $59.99 from The Iconic

Women's Bluey Christmas Print Pyjama Set

Women’s Bluey Christmas Print Set $27.00 from Big W

PJ Club Frill Gingerbread Cookies Print Set

PJ Club Frill Gingerbread Cookies Print
$59.95 from Myer

Women's Premium Christmas Scene Pj Set

Women’s Premium Christmas Scene Set $30.00 from Best and Less

PJ Club in Dawson & Daisy Fairisle Print

PJ Club in Dawson & Daisy Fairisle Print $69.95 from Myer

Women's Candy Stripe Pyjama Set

Atmos & Here Women’s Candy Stripe Set $69.99 from The Iconic

&me Women's Christmas Pyjama Set in Pink

&me Women’s Christmas Set in Pink $15.00 from Big W

