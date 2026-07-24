I performed at the Sydney Opera House, here’s what it’s really like: All Access Scoop with Celia 

Thanks for reading All Access Scoop with Celia, a behind-the-scenes-focused column aimed to pull back the curtain on some of the most loved television series, movies, and theatre productions.

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New Idea’s Senior Content Producer Celia Whitley dives into the creative processes, meeting some of the most talented – and passionate – people in the entertainment industry, and discovers what it really takes to turn ideas into reality.

Read on for the latest scoop.

Not many people get to say they’ve had the opportunity to perform on stage at the Sydney Opera House, but for some lucky reason, the stars aligned for me.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not a performer, but I’m a theatre-loving journalist.

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I’m an absolute rookie when it comes to being on stage (my minimal experience comes from high school performances), so when I got Opera Australia’s email offering me a ‘walk-on role’ in the operetta The Merry Widow, I was in disbelief.

Feeling a range of emotions, from excitement to fear, I immediately responded saying yes.

I was to star in one single performance, and would have one costume fitting and choreography lesson before my big debut.

Who could say no to that?! Not me!

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The Merry Widow is a classic will-they-won’t-they romantic comedy. (Credit: Opera Australia)

Preparation for my big day in The Merry Widow

My first port of call was to go into the Opera Australia HQ in Surry Hills for a wig and costume fitting.

I tried on two costumes: one green, covered in gems with tassels on the bottom, and one gorgeous brown velvet number.

We decided to go with the velvet in the end, and paired the dress with some gold heels (I tried on many!) and lots of costume jewellery.

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Once my costume was sorted, it was then time to go upstairs for my wig fitting.

They had selected a short blonde bob for me – and considering I’d never worn a wig before, I couldn’t wait to try it on.

To prepare, they put my long hair up in pin curls, and then used what I think may have been a stocking on my head before putting the wig on.

One of the dresses I tried on – I loved the tassels on this! (Credit: New Idea)

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Three simple words came out of my mouth: I. love. it.

I was so happy that for a split second I considered booking in a haircut to get a bob!

After they made sure the wig fit nicely, I had a mould of my head made using glad wrap, so they had the dimensions of my head on file (who knew?).

A few weeks went by before I had my choreography lesson at the Opera House with the assistant director.

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I went through the stage door for the first time (feeling very important), saw the rehearsal room, then sat in the green room to discuss what I was going to do.

He took me through each step and showed me a clip so I knew exactly what would happen around me on the day.

My role was in a party scene; I would watch some dancers as part of the background crowd, before making my way off-stage when the dance finished.

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It all sounded peachy to me! I can pretend I wasn’t nervous at all, but I was getting very, very nervous.

First time trying on the wig… and I love it. (Credit: New Idea)

What being part of an opera is really like

It was a beautifully stunning day in Sydney as I arrived at the Joan Sutherland Theatre.

With my boyfriend in hand as my support person to sit in the crowd and watch my debut performance, we sat and enjoyed the first Act together.

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And I tell you what – the talent the cast have is AMAZING (capital letters must be used).

Julie Lea Goodwin and Alexander Lewis played the two leads, Hanna and Danilo, and wow, I would love to have even an eighth of the amount of talent they have!

After the first Act, I left the theatre and met the Assistant Director to make my way backstage and get ready for my Sydney Opera House debut.

It was then that he told me that they’d changed my role slightly, and I was going to be on stage longer than planned!

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The Merry Widow features some of the most talented performers in Australia. (Credit: Opera Australia)

“Oh, exciting!” I remember saying – but inside, knots formed in my stomach.

When I sat down in the make-up room, I realised there was absolutely no backing out. I was committed.

I chatted away to the lovely hair and make-up team as a livestream showed all the action on stage.

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All the backstage staff were incredibly welcoming, which helped calm my nerves.

My hair was put into pin curls, the same as the wig fitting, and then they applied my make-up.

And I must say – I absolutely LOVED the final look. It made me wish I lived in the 1920s!

Once my make-up was complete and my wig was secured on my head with what felt like 100 pins, I was ready to get my costume on.

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The hair and make-up team were so lovely! (Credit: New Idea)

Taken to the women’s dressing room, I met some of the cast – who were beyond lovely to me.

I honestly do think that part of the reason I loved the day and felt so comfortable was because of how everyone treated me.

I got into my costume, which included tights over Spandex, which I had never quite done before, and that was an experience!

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Then, I popped on a slip and got into my velvet brown dress.

And, fun fact: they add everyone’s name on the back of the costumes they’ve worn!

I added some jewellery pieces, including a necklace, bracelet, earrings and a ring, so I was all ‘blinged out’, ready to party!

As I listened to the live audio from the stage coming from speakers above me, I had some time to kill waiting backstage until it was my time to shine…

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I am completely obsessed with this makeup and hair duo. (Credit: New Idea)

My time on stage

After the second Act finished, I was introduced to my buddy for my big debut.

She was so kind and showed me the ropes, letting me know that I could talk to her while I was on stage, but not when she was about to sing (fair enough!).

“When will I know you’re about to sing?!” I asked in a panic.

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She smiled and calmly said, “Don’t worry, I’ll let you know.”

We patiently waited on the side of the stage before it was time to go on.

I went up the steep stairs to the stage, trying to hold in my nerves, and suddenly I was on the stage!

The ensemble introduced themselves to me as I stood in the corner, probably looking like a deer in the headlights.

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The final look – costume, shoes, and jewellery. (Credit: New Idea)

And then bam – the curtains went up, and I was on stage, with a full house staring at what felt like just me.

As the Act started, my buddy and the other ensemble members helped me out.

The first was to pick a comfortable pose that I could stand frozen in for about 30 seconds.

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From there, I was given instructions and followed what they told me to do.

“Pretend to grab a drink from the waiters!” one said.

“Act shocked!” another said.

Some of them even helped move me closer to the middle of the stage!

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I can’t show you any footage of myself on the stage, but I was in this party scene in Act Three! (Credit: Opera Australia)

My body felt very stiff with fear that I was going to fall and make a fool of myself, and I kept making eye contact with my buddy as if to ask, “Am I doing this right?!”.

But the ensemble brought me into the party scene and acted like I was meant to be part of it the whole time, and everything went smoothly.

After a couple of minutes, when the singing and dancing around me came to a stop, I finally walked off stage, ending my Opera House moment.

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Suddenly, my moment was over – and I couldn’t believe what I had just done.

Despite all the fear and nerves, I couldn’t recommend it any more, it was really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Catch The Merry Widow at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House now until August 18. Get your tickets here.