Today Show’s Sarah Abo announces she’s expecting her first child

Sarah Abo held back tears as she shared her joyful pregnancy news on Today this morning.

The beloved host, 39, announced live on air that she and husband Cyrus Moran are expecting their first child together — a baby boy.

Sarah was emotional as she shared the news, admitting it hadn’t been an easy road to get here.

Sarah revealed news of her pregnancy live on Today on March 11. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The couple lost a baby last year, and Sarah revealed she and Cyrus went through “test after test” before even telling their families.

“It’s not as easy as you suppose sometimes think that pregnancy will be,” she admitted.

“It has been a bit of a bumpy ride, but here we are, and yes, it’s getting harder to hide.

“As much as I’d like to bury my head in the sand and not address it. We’re almost halfway now, so things are going well. And, yeah, so it’s good.”

The couple has nicknamed their baby CJ for now, with the full name still under wraps.

Sarah was glowing in this official announcement photo she shared to her Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

Sarah also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her journey, opening up about the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy after loss.

“It’s our happy news after a bit of a bumpy ride. But I am still pretty terrified!” she wrote.

“Instead, for some of us, it’s about dodging glances, dodging questions, submitting to appointment after appointment, test after test, jab after jab.”

She ended with a message for anyone going through a similar experience.

“For anyone out there going through this – I’m sending so much love… please know that you’re absolutely not alone.”

Pink Elephants Support Network provides compassionate support, resources, and community for those experiencing miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

