The Block’s Foreman Dan and Dani announce exciting family news

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses infant loss and infant death. If you find any of these topics distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

Congratulations are in order for The Block stars Dan Reilly and Dani Wales, who have revealed they’re expecting a baby.

The show’s foreman and his wife announced the exciting news via Instagram on November 2.

They also revealed the baby’s gender.

“As sure as the sun rises and sets each day, she is with us for this next chapter… 🟢,” they wrote, alongside a photo of the pair at the beach at sunset.

The Block stars Dan Reilly and Dani Wales have revealed they’re having a baby! (Credit: Instagram)

“Billie’s sibling coming 2026 ☀️. To those navigating pregnancy and infant loss, IVF, and fertility challenges — we see you.”

Since then, almost 6,000 people have commented with their congratulations, including stars from the renovation show.

“🥰🌈❤️ Best news this year congrats guys!” 2024 competitors Ricky and Haydn wrote.

Maddy and Charlotte also expressed their excitement by writing: “This is the best news!! So so happy for you both 🫶🏼🫶🏼”

Eliza and Liberty, and Jimmy and Tam, also shared their congratulations.

2025 star Emma, who welcomed her baby boy, Bailey, with her husband, Ben, wrote, “😍😍😍 so much love guys!!!”

The Block judge Shaynna Blaze also shared her well wishes.

In the past, Dan and Dani have bravely spoken about the loss of their daughter, Billie Vera Reilly.

“It is with insurmountable grief that we share the news that our daughter Billie, has passed on from this life and into the next at just 10 days young,” they wrote on Instagram in December 2024.

“In Billie’s short time in this world, she taught us an intensity of both love and pain we never knew possible. She taught us what really matters. Billie was so wanted, so loved and she made us parents… and what an honour it is to be her mummy and daddy. She will always be our daughter.”

“It’s clear to us that Billie was far too good for this world but if we know anything for sure, it’s that Billie’s legacy will make an impact greater than all of us.”

In her honour, they founded Billie’s Besties, to support The Royal Women’s Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Melbourne.

If you find any of these topics distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.