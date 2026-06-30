“Being used”: Alarming photos of Beatrice raise fears about “devastating” reality for royal

New photos of Princess Beatrice have sparked deep concern after an insider alleges that she’s “being used” by the one person she should have been able to trust.

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The royal was photographed in London shielding her face from view as she made her way through the street, marking her first public sighting since missing this year’s Royal Ascot.

Following her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s, fall from grace as a royal last year, Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, have kept their public appearances to a minimum.

Princess Beatrice has sparked concerns after she was photographed in London. (Credit: Backgrid)

Before this, Beatrice was seen attending Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding earlier this month alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who appeared tense.

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Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were also in attendance.

While their appearance at their cousin’s wedding became a talking point, one insider exclusively claims to New Idea that they went because of strict “instructions” from their father.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are slowly and reluctantly waking up to the fact they’re being used by the one person who used to warn them about being used by people,” the insider reveals.

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“With their mum unable to talk rationally about the situation at all, it’s been easy for Andrew to weasel his way into their ears – with devastating results.”

Following his total exile from royal duties, reports claim the disgraced Duke of York is trying to maintain an indirect foothold in the palace through his daughters. The source also tells New Idea that this has placed strain on his daughters’ marriages.

The royal and her sister Princess Eugenie have had a lot on their plates, following the scandals with their parents. (Credit: Backgrid)

However, another source previously told New Idea that King Charles has supported his nieces, most notably when he approved Eugenie’s official statement announcing her pregnancy with her third child.

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“The palace’s support is very welcome and just what both women needed right now,” the source said. “It’s almost as if this surprise baby has ‘saved’ the York sisters.”

The extended support from the King has been welcoming after the sisters distanced themselves from their father and mother, Sarah Ferguson, who both lost their titles and were evicted from the Royal Lodge last year.

Our exclusive source alleges that the sisters are still “protective” of their father and that he still reaps the benefits of the York brand.

(Credit: Getty)

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Despite rarely being photographed at his new residence, Marsh Farm, the former royal recently enjoyed a private holiday in France as the guest of sports billionaire Mohammed A Baker.

Even though his daughters are dealing with the ongoing scrutiny surrounding their parents while Andrew and Sarah are nowhere to be seen, the sisters won’t be financially impacted.

Not only are there royal trust funds they can access, but Edoardo has an extensive property portfolio, and Beatrice and Jack also have their property in Portugal.

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