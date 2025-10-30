ROYAL NEWS: Andrew stripped of ‘prince’ title by King Charles

In a shock overnight development, King Charles has officially moved to strip his younger brother Andrew of all his royal titles – including ‘Prince.’ He will now simply be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The BBC report that Andrew, 65, will vacate Royal Lodge – the 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle that he’s lived in since 2003 – and instead move to accommodation on the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The King will fund Andrew’s move and new living arrangement.

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, will also leave Royal Lodge – and make her own living arrangements elsewhere.

Andrew is no longer a prince. (Credit: Getty)

A statement from Buckingham Palace said; “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, title and honours of Prince Andrew…

These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

King Charles has been supported by Prince William in the move against Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

Two weeks ago, Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title due to his damaging links to the late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge since 2008, also lost her Duchess title, as she too maintained a friendship with Epstein.

Abuse allegations about Andrew, outlined in the late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl, also disgraced the King’s brother. She was trafficked by Epstein and met Andrew through him.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing – but the reputational damage done to the monarchy by Andrew’s association with Epstein, was too great, which has now forced King Charles to act so decisively.

Andrew and Sarah divorced in 1996 but have remained close. (Credit: Getty)

Despite Andrew and Sarah losing all their royal titles, their daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are unaffected by the change and will retain their titles.

New Idea understands that the King has been fully supported in his action against Andrew, by the Prince of Wales and the wider Royal Family.

“It’s a stunning humiliation for Andrew, who was long believed to be the late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite child,” a royal insider tells New Idea.

“It’s a complete fall-from-grace and it’s unlikely he’ll be seen publicly, in future, very often.”

