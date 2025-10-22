Virginia Giuffre’s loved ones’ emotional message to the royals amid Prince Andrew scandal

Virginia Giuffre’s family have issued a very emotional message to the royal family after Prince Andrew relinquished his titles.

Virginia was one of the most prominent accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, and her posthumous memoir was released on Tuesday, after her tragic death by suicide in April 2025.

She had sued Andrew in August 2021, accusing him of assaulting her when she was a teenager. Andrew vehemently denied her allegations and settled the matter out of court in 2022, without accepting liability.

Just days before her memoir was released, Andrew gave back his royal titles, while continuing to deny all allegations against him, and was accused of a campaign to smear Virginia.

Amid the controversy, Virginia’s family issued a poignant message to the royal family while raising awareness for Virginia’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl.

Virginia Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, have issued a poignant message to the royal family. (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on ITV’s This Morning, Virginia’s brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, were asked what they’d like to say to the royal family.

To which Amanda replied, “I would say you have an opportunity to promote change.

“You have an opportunity to say that you’ll be a royal family who protects the innocent no matter who is implicated, that you’ll stand on the right thing.”

Amanda went on to encourage them to “do the right thing” and called on them to help get justice for Virginia.

“You have an opportunity for your people to trust you, and for other governments and other worlds to trust you, and we’re hoping that you’re going to do the right thing,” she said.

“I think it’s been far too long. Our sister has waited far too long for that acknowledgement and that justice, and we would hope that we can trust you to do that.”

Virginia was one of many women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sex crimes. (Credit: Getty)

Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have come under mounting pressure over their links to disgraced financier and sex offender Epstein.

And on Monday, after many calls for him to do so, Andrew gave back his royal titles, while continuing to deny the allegations made against him.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.

Prince Andrew relinquished his royal titles this week amid growing criticism over his links to Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

The move also means that his ex-wife, Sarah, will no longer be able to use the handle, Duchess, and she has already removed it from her social media.

In September, Sarah was axed by seven charities over emails she allegedly sent to Epstein in 2011, apologising for publicly cutting ties with him.

