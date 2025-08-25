Prince Andrew sex accuser to publish memoir from beyond the grave

The woman who sued Prince Andrew, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, is set to release a hard-hitting book about her life, six months after she died.

Virginia Giuffre passed away, aged 41, on April 25, 2025, in Neergabby, Australia. A statement from her family at the time said Virginia “lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.” However, her father, Sky Roberts, later questioned the cause of death, saying he believed someone “got to” his daughter.

Virginia had sued Prince Andrew, claiming the sexual assault happened at a time when she was under the sway of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing and settled the matter out of court in 2022. The settlement included a statement in which Andrew expressed regret for his association with Epstein, but accepted no liability.

Virginia Giuffre will release a memoir after her death. (Credit: Getty)

Has Virginia Giuffre written a book?

Now, a 400-page book containing “intimate, disturbing and heartbreaking” new details about Virginia’s time with Epstein is set for release in October. Virginia wrote the tome with author and journalist Amy Wallace before her passing.

The book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, will be published by Alfred A Knopf, with the publishers saying that it will contain details about Epstein, sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and many of the pair’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew.

Knopf editor-in-chief Jordan Pavlin said the book was a “raw and shocking” account, and described it as “the story of a fierce spirit struggling to break free”.

Knopf said the book had been “both vigorously fact-checked and legally vetted”.

The book will reveal details about Epstein’s friends, including Prince Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

The announcement of the book’s forthcoming release was accompanied by an email Virginia wrote to Amy Wallace just 25 days before her death.

At the time, Virginia had already endured a stint in hospital after being involved in what her spokesperson described as a “serious” car accident on March 24.

In her email, Virginia said it was her “heartfelt wish” to release her memoir, “regardless” of the circumstances.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” her email to Amy read.

“It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices.”

At the time of her accident, Virginia had shared a photo of her bruised face on Instagram, writing that doctors had given her “four days to live” due to kidney failure.

Virginia Giuffre had caused alarm when she shared this photo of herself in the hospital. (Credit: Instagram/Virginia Guiffre)

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she wrote in the post that sparked widespread concern.

Virginia, who was released from the hospital six days later, was reported to have split from her husband at the time of the ordeal.

WA Police said they were aware of a “minor crash” between a school bus that had 29 people on board and another vehicle” that occurred on a rural road north of Perth on March 24, but that “no injuries” had been reported.

Virginia’s spokesperson explained that Virginia was “banged up and bruised” in the crash, and returned home before her condition “worsened” and she was admitted to the hospital.

Virginia’s father cast doubt on whether his daughter took her own life. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking in May, after his daughter’s death, Virginia’s father told Piers Morgan Uncensored there was “no way” she would have taken her own life.

“As someone who actually got out of a bad situation and made a good situation out of it, she was helping a lot of other young girls who were feeling the pain of what goes on with people like that… I think she’s strong, very strong, and that’s why I don’t think she committed suicide,” he said.

“She had too much to live for. She had her foundation,” he added.

If you or anyone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at lifeline.org.au.