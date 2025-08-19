Step inside William and Kate’s new “forever” home

Venetian windows, marble fireplaces, a chandelier-lit ballroom, and a barrel-vaulted ceiling in the hallway. It sounds like the description of a house fit for a king, doesn’t it? – and that’s because it is.

Advertisement

Step inside Forest Lodge, the Grade II listed Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park that’s soon to be the Prince and Princess of Wales’ new “forever home”.

Kate and William, along with their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, are making plans to quit Adelaide Cottage, the cosy four-bedroom pad they’ve called theirs for the last three years.

Kate and William hope to be in their new home by Christmas. (Credit: Getty)

Will and Kate’s new home

The opulent new abode that they plan to be in by Christmas sits just over 6km from their current cottage, and yet is something of an upgrade.

Advertisement

The 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park remains right on their doorstep, but this new place has an impressive eight bedrooms and is said to be worth up to $AU33 million on the open market.

The mansion – which was admired by King George IV and King Edward VIII – last underwent extensive renovation back in 2001, in a project that cost the equivalent of $AU3 million.

At the time, work was done to retain its substantial period details, with the aim of the home being rented out for a whopping $AU31,000 per month.

The Grade II-listed Forest Lodge will be Kate and William’s new home. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

But in June 2025, an application was submitted seeking permission for some more minor works to take place, including replacing some doors and windows, stripping out internal walls, and renovating some floors and ceilings, The Independent reported.

Permission for the work – which will be funded by William and Kate themselves – was subsequently granted by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

In addition to the work, two separate families who live in cottages close to the mansion were asked to leave.

“They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move,” a source told Mail on Sunday. “They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

Advertisement

Insiders have revealed that the royal couple hopes the move to Forest Lodge will provide them with a “fresh start” after years of turmoil, marked by the Queen’s death and Kate and King Charles’ respective cancer diagnoses.

Forest Lodge was extensively renovated in 2001. (Credit: Getty)

The Sun reported that Kate had already been spotted selecting new furniture for the home, including a huge 24-seater dining table.

“Windsor has become their home,” a source confirmed to the publication. “However, over the last few years, while they have lived at Adelaide Cottag,e there have been some really difficult times.

Advertisement

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” the insider went on, adding, “This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home”.

Those in the know say the location allows Kate and William to be “as hands-on as possible” as parents while maintaining their public-facing roles.

Forest Lodge is also close to Lambrook School, where all three children attend school.

Forest Lodge (pictured during renovation) boasts a barrel-vaulted ceiling in the hallway. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Where is William and Kate’s main residence?

Kate and William have lived in several places over the years, including a house share with two friends while they were at the University of St Andrews together in 2002.

They later called a four-bedroom cottage on the Isle of Anglesey home while William worked as a search and rescue pilot.

For a time, they lived in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, and in Apartment 1a in the palace, which is still listed as their official London base.

Giving a rare insight into family life at a St Patrick’s Day parade in March 2025, Kate revealed the family moved to Windsor “for more green space”.

Advertisement

“It’s close enough to London, not too far away,” she said.