Is the Ninja Creami worth it? I was sceptical until I tasted the ice cream

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The Ninja Creami is a viral sensation, but can it actually make silky-smooth ice cream?

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I had the chance to try out the much talked-about product, and at a first glance, I’ll admit I was sceptical.

Whilst I’m used to traditional ice cream makers that uses a paddle to churn liquid bases while they freeze, the Ninja Creami transforms an already frozen mixture.

But the burning question on my mind was: Will it actually achieve the texture of ice cream?

I was sceptical when I first tried the Ninja Creami, but I was proven wrong. (Credit: New Idea)

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Can the Ninja Creami actually make good ice cream?

Armed with a booklet of recipes that came with the Ninja Creami, there were endless options from fruity sorbets to decadent ice creams.

First up, I tried out a simple matcha ice cream that required only three ingredients: thickened cream, matcha powder and condensed milk.

I sifted the matcha into the condensed milk until smooth before adding the cream and whisking until thickened slightly.

A very simple process so far, I was surprised when I saw the next step was to freeze the mixture for 24 hours. Surely it couldn’t be that easy?

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Well, 24 hours later and I discovered, yes it is!

Looking at the icy, solid mixture the next day, I was not at all convinced it would become ice cream instantly.

Despite my scepticism, I loaded my mixture into the machine and watched the paddle whip it up in a matter of minutes.

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Given traditional ice cream makers need 30 minutes or more of churning, I was doubtful the Creami could deliver similar results in just two minutes but was quickly proven wrong.

The end result was a scoopable ice cream so velvety that I couldn’t believe I made it myself.

And the best part? It more than impressed my friends when I announced I will be bringing homemade ice cream to our next barbecues.

It took just 24 hours to convert me. (Credit: New Idea)

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What about sorbets?

My boyfriend is lactose intolerant, so while the condensed milk provided that silky texture I was after, I also wanted to see whether it could make a good sorbet.

I’m convinced mango is the best flavour of everything so, of course, I had to try a mango sorbet.

I opted to use blended frozen mango for a first try, with honey and water to create the classic sorbet texture.

An icier texture than an ice cream, I got quite a crumbly and powdery ice cream upon my first try.

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I was disappointed to see I didn’t get that same silky texture, which of course the condensed milk and thickened cream provide.

If you end up with a crumbly mixture like this, learn from my mistakes and re-spin! (Credit: New Idea)

It certainly didn’t resemble a scoopable sorbet that I was used to, so, still a beginner ice cream maker, I opted to use the re-spin function.

Hooray! Problem solved.

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With the absence of the cream to provide the natural creaminess, the re-spin function is essential to get the desired sorbet texture.

It is the perfect ice cold, fruity treat to cool you down on a hot day, but I must say, I preferred the classic ice cream.

While I was happy with the sorbet result in the end, the quick and easy ice cream recipe with a silky result simply blew me away!

However, I must admit, I’m a traditional ice cream or gelato lover over a sorbet stan anyway.

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Verdict

While $349 is a significant investment, the Ninja Creami won me over with its simple, beginner-friendly approach and surprisingly impressive results.

The sorbet took a little extra work, but overall, I’m converted.

If, like me, you love frozen desserts and want the freedom to experiment with different flavours at home, the Ninja Creami is well worth considering.

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Expect this machine to be on high rotation in my kitchen all summer.

Shop the Ninja Creami range here.