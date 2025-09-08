Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If this warm spring weather has you craving a day by the beach and a nice cold treat… you’re not alone!

Whether you’re a fan of creamy ice cream, tangy sorbet, or smooth gelato, there are plenty of options to satisfy your cravings.

But investing in an ice cream maker for your home allows you to experiment with flavours and ingredients, creating customised desserts that suit your taste perfectly.

From hosting parties to indulging in a sweet treat after dinner, this guide will help you choose the best ice cream maker for your home.

The best ice cream makers

01 Ninja CREAMi $289 at Amazon The Ninja CREAMi transforms ingredients into delightful frozen treats with ease. Whether you’re craving rich gelato, creamy ice cream, or a refreshing sorbet, this innovative machine delivers it all. With its powerful motor and seven one-touch programs, the CREAMi ensures a smooth, consistent texture every time. Simply prep, freeze, and churn to create your favourite flavours at home. Its compact design fits seamlessly into any kitchen, while the easy-to-clean parts make post-dessert tidying a breeze. Indulge in a variety of customisable creations with the Ninja CREAMi – your gateway to homemade, gourmet desserts. Key features: Seven one-touch programs

Powerful motor

Customisable creations

Compact design

Easy to clean Available at: $289 at Amazon

$299 at Ninja

$299 at The Good Guys

$349 at Myer Shop now 02 Davis & Waddell Ice Cream Maker $129.95 $64.95 at Kitchen Warehouse If you haven’t tried homemade ice cream yet, you’re in for a surprise! This compact appliance allows you to whip up ice cream right on your kitchen counter. Unlike store-bought options, you have full control over the ingredients, choosing only the freshest and most natural for a truly creamy texture and exquisite taste. Using it is a breeze. Simply freeze the 1.5-litre bowl for 8 hours, add your ingredients, and with a quick flick of a switch, the churning begins. In just 15-30 minutes, your frozen treat is ready. The transparent lid lets you monitor progress, and the handy chute makes serving a cinch. Recipes are included, or invent your own unique creations. Key features: Durable construction

Compact design

One-switch operation

Suitable for ice cream, sorbet and gelato

Includes an instruction leaflet Available at: $64.95 at Kitchen Warehouse

$105.30 at Big W Shop now 03 Cuisinart Cool Scoops Plus Frozen Dessert Maker $199 at Amazon Create delightful frozen treats with ease using this efficient ice cream maker. The automatic mixing paddle churns your mixture into ice cream, gelato, or frozen yoghurt in just minutes. Its compact design ensures easy storage, with convenient cord storage to keep your kitchen tidy. The mix-in opening allows you to add ingredients like shaved chocolate, nuts, or fresh fruits during the churning process, letting you explore endless flavour combinations. The see-through lid provides a clear view as your creations come to life. Featuring a double-insulated 2.0-litre freezer bowl and sleek stainless steel housing, this appliance is both stylish and practical. Key features: Automatic mixing paddle

Compact and efficient design

Mix-in opening for adding ingredients

Double-insulated 2.0-litre freezer bowl Available at: $159 at Amazon

Amazon $189.95 at Kitchen Warehouse Shop Now 04 Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker $96.15 at Amazon Seizing the moment for a sweet treat has never been easier. Simply fill the freezer bowl with your chosen ice cream mix, and watch the magic unfold. In no time, you’ll have a bowl full of homemade ice cream, sorbet, gelato, or frozen yoghurt. With a capacity of 1.4 litres, this machine creates approximately 500ml of ice cream, allowing room for the mixture to expand as it churns. The removable components make cleaning a breeze, and the lid with a refill opening ensures easy ingredient additions. Enjoy soft scoop ice cream in any flavour, or freeze for a firmer texture. Ready in just 20 minutes. Key features: Makes ice cream in 20 minutes

Easy to operate

Simple to assemble and clean

2-year satisfaction guarantee Available at: $96.15 at Amazon Shop Now

05 Wolstead Dulce Ice Cream Maker $119.95 at Amazon Making homemade ice cream doesn’t need to be complicated — and the Wolstead Dulce Ice Cream Maker proves it. With its compact design and easy operation, you can create creamy ice cream, refreshing sorbet, or fruity frozen yoghurt in the comfort of your own kitchen. Simply freeze the double-insulated bowl overnight, add your favourite mix, and let the machine churn everything to perfection in as little as 25 minutes. The transparent lid lets you watch the magic happen, while the mix-in opening makes it easy to add your favourite additions like chocolate chips, nuts, or swirls of caramel. Lightweight and easy to store, it’s the perfect pick for anyone wanting fuss-free frozen treats at home. Key features: Ice cream is ready in 25 to 40 minutes

Bowl spins consistently for creamier results

Mix-in opening for adding ingredients

Transparent lid to monitor progress Available at: $119.95 at Amazon

$119.95 at Kitchen Warehouse

$168 at Woolworths shop now

Are ice cream makers worth it? If you and your family love experimenting with flavours and enjoy making fresh, customised ice cream, then it could be a great investment. Homemade ice cream allows you to use natural ingredients, avoid preservatives, and tailor the sweetness to your liking.

However, if you rarely make ice cream or prefer the convenience of heading to the supermarket or local ice cream store for a one-off treat, this appliance might not be right for you. How long does it take to make ice cream at home? Making ice cream at home can vary in time. Most ice cream makers will require you to pre-freeze the bowl overnight the night prior, but the actual mixing can take as little at 20 minutes. What do you need to consider when buying an ice cream maker? Once you’ve decided that an ice cream maker is right for you, consider the space it requires in your kitchen. Some models are more compact than others, and you will need to ensure you have space to store it. Also consider whether you have the time and patience for the preparation.