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Don’t miss out! The unlikely interior trend you’ll be seeing EVERYWHERE this season

Cosy meets luxe with this playful palette
stephanie de nobile
cocoa chocolate brown and silver chrome decor and furniture home pieces
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s something comforting about decorating a home in cosy shades of chocolate brown, but introduce silver chrome and the mood shifts entirely.

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Suddenly, warmth meets polished and your space can instantly be transformed into a refined, luxurious haven.

According to Temple & Webster’s trend report, Cocoa & Chrome is set to be one of the most sought-after interior palettes for 2026, with endless styling possibilities for the home.

Whether you’re searching for new furniture, or looking to layer in statement décor pieces, we’ve rounded up the best cocoa and chrome inspired finds to instantly elevate your space.

The best cocoa and chrome home decor to shop in 2026

Editor’s picks: Home Decor

kmart nico rechargable lamp in chrome

Kmart Nico Portable Rechargeable Lamp – Chrome
$19 at Kmart

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muse haven chocolate brown vase pillowtalk

Muse Haven Chocolate Brown Vase
$99.95 at Pillowtalk

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seed heritage brown photo frame

Seed Heritage Sage Small Photo Frame
$49.95 at Theiconic

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big w openook chrome vase

Openook Chloe Chrome Bubble Vase
$12 at Bigw

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adairs terra home fragrance candle

Adairs Terra Twilight Grove Refill
$29.99 at Adairs

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Adairs faux fur chocolate brown cushion

Clea Chocolate Check Recycled Fur Cushion
$79.99 at Adairs

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adairs chocolate brown towel range

Adairs European Gabriella Chocolate & Natural Turkish Cotton Towel Range
$29.99-79.99 at Adairs

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kmart chrome look vase

Kmart Chrome Look Vase
$10 at Kmart

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kmart 16 piece wooden look cutlery set

Kmart Nico Portable Rechargeable Lamp – Chrome
$19 at Kmart

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seed heritage skylar brown candle holder

Seed Heritage Skyler Candle Holder
$59.95 at Theiconic

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marks and spencer fleece ribbed cushion chocolate brown

M&S Fleece Ribbed Cushion
$28.99 at Marksandspencer

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morgan and finch silver candle holder bed bath n table

Morgan & Finch Swirl Metal Candle Holder
$24.95 at Bedbathntable

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Editor’s picks: Furniture

ikea 2 seat sofa chocolate brown

Ikea STOCKHOLM 2-Seat Sofa
Ikea

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Ikea TOBIAS Chair

Ikea TOBIAS Chair
$149 at Ikea

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temple and webster Conrad Upholstered & Chrome Dining Chairs

Temple & Webster Conrad Upholstered & Chrome Dining Chairs (2 pk)
$219 at Templeandwebster

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madison lane brown coffee table temple and webster

Madison Lane Dorothy Coffee Table
$297.95 at Templeandwebster

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mocka kei bedside table walnut brown

Mocka Kei Bedside Table – Walnut
$149.99 at Mocka

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mcmullin chrome silver coffee table

McMullin Theo 2.0 Side Table- Polished
$599 at Mcmullinandco

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stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

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