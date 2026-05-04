Don’t miss out! The unlikely interior trend you’ll be seeing EVERYWHERE this season

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There’s something comforting about decorating a home in cosy shades of chocolate brown, but introduce silver chrome and the mood shifts entirely.

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Suddenly, warmth meets polished and your space can instantly be transformed into a refined, luxurious haven.

According to Temple & Webster’s trend report, Cocoa & Chrome is set to be one of the most sought-after interior palettes for 2026, with endless styling possibilities for the home.

Whether you’re searching for new furniture, or looking to layer in statement décor pieces, we’ve rounded up the best cocoa and chrome inspired finds to instantly elevate your space.

The best cocoa and chrome home decor to shop in 2026

Editor’s picks: Home Decor

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Editor’s picks: Furniture

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