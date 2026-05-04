Don’t miss out! The unlikely interior trend you’ll be seeing EVERYWHERE this season

There’s something comforting about decorating a home in cosy shades of chocolate brown, but introduce silver chrome and the mood shifts entirely.
Suddenly, warmth meets polished and your space can instantly be transformed into a refined, luxurious haven.
According to Temple & Webster’s trend report, Cocoa & Chrome is set to be one of the most sought-after interior palettes for 2026, with endless styling possibilities for the home.
Whether you’re searching for new furniture, or looking to layer in statement décor pieces, we’ve rounded up the best cocoa and chrome inspired finds to instantly elevate your space.
The best cocoa and chrome home decor to shop in 2026
Editor’s picks: Home Decor
Kmart Nico Portable Rechargeable Lamp – Chrome
$19 at Kmart
Muse Haven Chocolate Brown Vase
$99.95 at Pillowtalk
Seed Heritage Sage Small Photo Frame
$49.95 at Theiconic
Openook Chloe Chrome Bubble Vase
$12 at Bigw
Adairs Terra Twilight Grove Refill
$29.99 at Adairs
Clea Chocolate Check Recycled Fur Cushion
$79.99 at Adairs
Adairs European Gabriella Chocolate & Natural Turkish Cotton Towel Range
$29.99-79.99 at Adairs
Kmart Chrome Look Vase
$10 at Kmart
Kmart Nico Portable Rechargeable Lamp – Chrome
$19 at Kmart
Seed Heritage Skyler Candle Holder
$59.95 at Theiconic
M&S Fleece Ribbed Cushion
$28.99 at Marksandspencer
Morgan & Finch Swirl Metal Candle Holder
$24.95 at Bedbathntable
Editor’s picks: Furniture
Ikea STOCKHOLM 2-Seat Sofa
Ikea
Ikea TOBIAS Chair
$149 at Ikea
Temple & Webster Conrad Upholstered & Chrome Dining Chairs (2 pk)
$219 at Templeandwebster
Madison Lane Dorothy Coffee Table
$297.95 at Templeandwebster
Mocka Kei Bedside Table – Walnut
$149.99 at Mocka
McMullin Theo 2.0 Side Table- Polished
$599 at Mcmullinandco