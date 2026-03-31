The Block fan favourite confirms return to show in 2026

The Block 2026 is already throwing some major curveballs.

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It’s been confirmed that fan favourite Mat Johnson will be returning to the hit renovation show for its 22nd season.

The beloved hairdresser, who competed alongside best mate Robby Lippett last year, told PEDESTRIAN.TV, he’s been asked back, though even he doesn’t know exactly what producers have planned.

Mat (right) competed with best mate Robby in the 2025 season of The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“We’ve just been told, ‘Lock in the date,” he said. “It could be anything.”

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Mat and Robby finished third on The Block 2025 in Daylesford, selling their House Five for $3,099,999.10 and pocketing a $50,000 profit each.

With five brand new teams already locked in for 2026, Mat’s return is likely tied to a special challenge – similar to star-studded cameos the show has pulled off in previous seasons.

Since filming wrapped last year, life has changed dramatically for Mat.

Mat recently became a dad. (Credit: Instagram)

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He is now dad to baby son Jack, born via IVF with close friend Leah.

The pair had tried to have a child together for years — and in a beautiful twist, Leah fell pregnant during the very first week Mat was filming The Block.

She kept the news a secret until he returned home, and she was already 16 weeks along.

“It’s given me a whole different purpose,” Mat said of fatherhood.

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“I never knew how much I needed to be a dad.”

Filming on The Block 2026 is already underway, with Scott Cam and Shelley Craft returning as hosts alongside judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox.

New Idea has already spied the five new teams arriving on site in Mount Eliza on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

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Host Scotty Cam and Foreman Dan Reilly were on hand to welcome the group before the teams got their first look at the site.

The excitement was already palpable – with one female contestant so thrilled to be there, she leapt straight into Scotty’s arms for a warm hug on arrival.