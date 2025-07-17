Meet The Block judge Marty Fox’s family of five

After a decade of the same judges, social media was set into a tailspin when Channel Nine confirmed that a fresh face would be joining the lineup in 2023 for season 19 of The Block – Marty Fox.

While veteran Neale Whittaker took a step back that year for personal reasons, the real estate tycoon stepped up, becoming a firm favourite with fans and ultimately going on to become a full-time judge in 2024 when Neale decided to maintain his leave of absence.

But while his appearance may have seemed shocking to some, keen viewers of the renovation reality series remembered Marty from previous seasons of The Block, where he appeared as both a real estate agent and auctioneer.

The real estate tycoon is no stranger to The Block! (Credit: Channel Nine)

What is Marty Fox’s background?

In 2020 he auctioned Harry and Tash’s home for $4m and in 2022 he was hired as the real estate agent for Rachel and Ryan, who ultimately sold their property for $4.25m.

“It’s really nice to come back into the show having been on the periphery in the past,” Marty previously said.

“It’s almost like a tick for me professionally.”

Marty and Charlotte met when they were just 17. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Marty Fox?

Prior to his full-time judging duties on The Block, Marty had already established himself as a successful player in the real estate game.

Entering the industry when he was only 21 years old, the freshly minted judge went on to work his way up the literal property ladder and launched his own agency WHITEFOX in 2017.

In their first three years of operation, Marty’s represented over $1,000,000,000 in luxury properties, a success he cites to his knack for marketing real estate online and on social media.

Fast forward to 2024, and WHITEFOX has since expanded overseas to New Zealand, with Marty having personally settled a jaw-dropping $600m in sales, including a property that was sold for $49.6 million.

He has also expanded the business with offices in London and Dubai. The real estate tycoon told the Herald Sun that he also had his eyes on taking it to the US.

Marty Fozx is judging The Block alongside Shayna Blaze and Darren Palmer. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“It’s 100 per cent happening” he said. “Once we land in the US, it’s game on.”

He plans to do a research trip in the US in 2026, and said he would move with his family to Europe in 2027 for 12 months.

Marty also hasn’t ruled out the chance to host The Block overseas, or leading his own show.

Meet Marty’s family of five. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Marty Fox from The Block married?

While Marty has made an effort to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he is a family man through and through as a loving husband of nine years to wife Charlotte, and doting dad to children Freddy, Olive, and Bonnie.

The family currently resides in a marble-laden 1890s Victorian home in the elite Melbourne suburb of Toorak, which they moved into only a day before the birth of their youngest child.

Charlotte and Marty met when they were just teenagers, and share a mutual love of property. Over the past 15 years, they’ve flipped 12 properties together.

“In terms of our personal style, it is generally of a period nature, old Victorian homes. My thing going into The Block is to make sure the contestants deliver a house that is as timeless as possible, but still keeping to the trends,” the father-of-three recently shared with our sister publication Homes to Love.