I went to this year’s auction on The Block – it was just as devastating IRL as it was on TV

If you’ve been following The Block, it’s fair to say that this year’s auction left many outraged and feeling disappointed on behalf of this year’s contestants.

Advertisement

Seeing it all first-hand was something else.

New Idea was lucky enough to be invited by Channel Nine to watch it all unfold in Daylesford, one day before it aired.

Seeing The Block auction in person had its ups and downs. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Being one of the biggest reality shows in Australia, I jumped at the opportunity to see how it all operated and how to prepare for what was a very emotional finale.

Advertisement

Going into it, I knew that happiness and devastation were on the cards, and contestants might not be happy with the auction results.

All of the media watched from The Block Shop. Even though we weren’t in the room, we could feel all the emotions and tension as if we were.

Say what you want about how the contestants have come across – I wanted them all to do well.

Advertisement

Putting your life on hold for months to renovate a home in the hopes of walking away with life-changing money is a task in itself. Combine that with the public’s scrutiny, and it’s another beast altogether.

I’m not saying that Britt and Taz’s $420,000 profit, which won them the competition and a further $100,000, is anything to sneeze at. I’m incredibly happy for them, and I am ecstatic for Sonny and Alicia, who were thrilled with pocketing $120,000.

To be honest, it was great to see their happiness, because the overall mood was a lot more sombre than I expected.

Advertisement

After each auction, the media had the chance to ask all the contestants how they felt about what happened. It was heartbreaking to see some teams devastated, and then being expected to speak with us after the fact.

I felt bad for Robby and Mat, who hoped for more, and despite having no regrets about doing the experience, said it didn’t work out for them financially.

Despite being tied with Britt and Taz for the most reveal wins and having a wine cellar, pickleball court, and outdoor fireplace to set themselves apart, I was expecting a better result.

Watching it unfold, members of the media shared looks of disbelief. We were also beside ourselves when Emma and Ben, and Han and Can’s houses were passed in.

Advertisement

My heart broke for Emma and Ben. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Even though there were some happy moments, I hoped for more happiness for the contestants. The rain also didn’t help.

But I guess that’s what happens when you go on The Block – it’s a complete gamble.

Sometimes, it pays off, and sometimes, it doesn’t. Not only financially, but also from going on one of the most-watched shows in the country.

Advertisement

You might say they knew what they signed up for, but I don’t think anything can prepare you for going on the show.

For hopeful applicants, take Can’s advice – “I would say buckle up. Get ready for anything. Expect nothing, but just be yourselves.

“I think from day dot, Han and I put so much pressure on ourselves to be perfectionists, and I’d say, none of that matters.”