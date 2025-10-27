“I didn’t get out of bed”: Sonny and Alicia reveal heartbreaking toll of trolling from The Block

Throughout their journey on The Block, Sonny and Alicia raised eyebrows and experienced severe trolling.

While they sold their home and were thrilled with taking home $120,000 above the reserve, they said it was not easy.

When asked by the media on auction day about the online backlash they received, Alicia got teary.

“I didn’t even cry winning money, and now I’m crying about bullies,” she said.

The online bullying got so severe that she did not get out of bed for two days.

The Block stars Sonny and Alicia said the trolling was severe. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“I think I said to Sonny at 11 o’clock one night, like I think I need to go to the hospital because I’m not a nasty person. I’m just not,” she explained through tears.

One point of contention for the Gold Coast mum was her dwindling friendship with Britt, and she told the media that there was more that wasn’t shown.

“I had a five-minute fight with Britt that plays out for weeks, and then yeah, obviously they’re the fan favourites and no matter what anyone said to defend me, it never mattered, but I know who I am,” she said.

The bullying also took a toll on their family, and the parents said it was tough for their children to see.

It also made them worry if fans approached them in public.

“I couldn’t even take them out in the holidays, because I was petrified of someone just saying something mean,” she said. “Not that it never happened. Everybody was so kind to me in public, but just that fear…”

Sonny explained that fans “came after” their business.

He also said it was hard to see the toll it took on his wife.

“They are way harder on strong women,” he said. “And you saw it with the girls at first. They don’t like a woman who has an opinion. Do you know what? I love them.”

Sonny and Alicia said they wouldn’t trade their experience on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Would Sonny and Alicia return to The Block?

Even though they copped backlash, Sonny and Alicia said they had no regrets about going on the show.

Would they do it again? In a heartbeat.

“If we had walked out with no money, we’d 100% come back,” Sonny said.

“We honestly had an overall positive experience, and there’s been rough rides in the show, after the show, but we’ve had a great time.”

