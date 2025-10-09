The Block is in talks for All Stars celebrity spin-off version overseas

The Block has become a firm fan favourite during its 22 years on air, with the cast each year often rising to celebrity status.

After running for 21 series, the show’s creator, Julian Cress, has teased that they are showing no signs of slowing down and are even planning a new spin-off.

He has hinted that there are already talks going on behind the scenes about launching a celebrity version overseas, which would welcome back some of the show’s biggest names.

“We’ve started talking about doing an extra season – a short one with All Stars of celebrities overseas somewhere,” Julian told our sister publication TV Week.

“Maybe in Dubai or somewhere that is a really crazy place to renovate, where all the tradies would not speak your language.”

A celebrity version could see The Block favourites, such as 2024 winners Steph and Gian, return alongside other Aussies, including Robert Irwin, or even stars from Channel Nine’s other reality TV hit, Married At First Sight.

But don’t fear, there are no plans to sideline the original series, with planning already well underway for the 2026 series.

Once again, The Block will be filmed in Victoria, with Scott Cam confirming it will be heading to the Mornington Peninsula suburb of Mount Eliza this time around.

The building sites have already been selected, and the Herald Sun understands that six blocks at 109 Old Mornington Road were bought by the show in August, after “an extensive negotiation”.

Channel Nine was believed to have secured the site in a deal worth $11 million, as reported by realestate.com.au.

Scott is already gearing up to visit the site, as well as finding somewhere for himself and his family to live during filming.

“I’m going to go down there next week; I’m going to pop into Mt Eliza and have a look for a house to rent for three months. So, if you have a house that I could rent in Mt Eliza for three months, give me a call,” he revealed on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev and Nick.

Six of the blocks on the Mount Eliza site have already been marked as sold, with four more still up for grabs, it has been claimed.

“However, rumours have it that The Block has made arrangements to lease the remaining four sites in the shorter term,” a source claimed.

Excitement is already building for the 2026 series, despite the fact that the 2025 auction hasn’t even taken place yet.

The price guides have already been set between $3 million and $3.3 million, but Adrian Portelli won’t be buying up all five properties this time around.

Though Scott insisted Adrian has not been banned from the auction, it is unlikely he will attend after quitting the show before joining new Channel Seven rival, My Reno Rules.

“We didn’t ban him; it’s a public auction, anyone can turn up,” Scott explained.

“We just kindly said, ‘You’ve had a good run – why don’t we leave it to some families to try and buy the houses?’”

“But I think Adrian has gone over to another network to do something anyway, so he wouldn’t be coming to our auction if he’s doing something over there, Scott continued. “If he wants to turn up, he can.”

The auction will be filmed on October 25 and air on Channel Nine on October 26.

