Eye-watering auction prices for this year’s houses on The Block revealed

This year’s season of The Block has just started, but the contestants are already gearing up for the 2025 auction.

Advertisement

While the date has not been officially set, we do know that houses fetch eye-watering amounts.

Take Steph and Gian, who took home a whopping $1.75 million – the highest prize in history.

And they’re not the only winners who have walked away with a life-changing prize.

While we’ve only seen the main bathrooms unveiled so far, we already have listings for each home.

Advertisement

All five listings have price guides set between $3 million and $3.3 million, so The Block 2025 auction is going to be huge!

Read more about them all below.

These judges will be hard at work this season! (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Every house listing on The Block 2025

These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block Emma and Ben: House One 5 Cedar Lane, Daylesford VIC 3460 Sweethearts Emma and Ben have plenty of renovating experience under their belt, and are ready to win. They describe their style as “mid-century modern with a twist”. Situated on 2,316 square metres of land, House One also has three parking spaces. Check out their listing here. These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block Han and Can: House Two 4 Cedar Lane, Daylesford VIC 3460 Hailing from Western Australia, Han and Can know a thing or two about renovating and real estate. Inspired by Daylesford’s local arts community, their contemporary home includes curves in every room. “They’ve set the tone with curves, colour and craftsmanship. But trust us, Han & Can are only getting started,” their listing read. Their home has four parking spaces and is on 2,320 square metres of land. See the listing here. These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block Taz and Britt: House Three 3 Cedar Lane, Daylesford VIC 3460 Police officers Britt and Taz won the pride challenge and chose house three. Based on 2,320 square metres of land, their home also has two parking spaces. House three incorporates elements of “modern organic style”, with warm hues and curves. See their listing here. These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block Sonny and Alicia: House Four 2 Cedar Lane, Daylesford VIC 3460 Sonny and Alicia describe their home as the most colourful this season, and aren’t afraid to take risks. While all of the homes are the same size and plan, there is one thing that sets them apart – they’ve got the only brick house. Set on 2,320 square metres, it also has four parking spaces. See Sonny and Alicia’s listing here. Advertisement These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block Robby and Mat: House Five 1 Cedar Lane, Daylesford VIC 3460 Best mates Robby and Mat might not have much experience, but they started off with a bang, winning the first prize for their main bathroom. Their wine cellar, which is currently a secret, is also another bold choice which sets their home apart. Robby and Mat’s home is on the largest piece of land (2,327 square metres), and they also have two parking spaces. See the listing for house five here.

Advertisement