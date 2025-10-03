Why The Block producers are bracing for an auction day disaster

Concerns are rising amongst fans that the five luxury Daylesford properties that have been renovated on season 21 of The Block will fail to sell at auction.

With price guides set between $3 million and $3.3 million, the reserve price is sure to be steep and no doubt stressful for our blockheads, all of whom signed up for the gruelling reality renovation series in the hopes of taking home a life-changing payday.

Adrian helped Steph and Gian take home $1.75 million! (Credit: Channel Nine)

In 2025, The Block auction will take place on October 25 and air on Channel Nine a day later on October 26.

While the reserve prices for each of the properties and auction order have yet to be confirmed, there is one thing we know for sure: Adrian Portelli will not be in attendance.

The billionaire famously purchased all five houses on Phillip Island from The Block in 2024, spending $15.03m on auction day.

Prior to that, he splashed out a collective $16.65m on four other properties from the show in 2022 and 2023 – including $5m on Steph and Gian’s Hampton East abode, which saw them take home a record $1.75m.

Danny Wallis attended The Block auction in 2024, but ended up purchasing no properties. (Credit: RealEstate.com)

But this year, the father-of-one has confirmed he won’t be in attendance, meaning the contestants will have to rely on “normal” buyers to take home any serious profit.

“You know, we might not get ridiculous prices, but we’re going to give mums and dads the opportunities to buy one of these houses,” longtime The Block host Scotty Cam told realestate.com.au earlier this year when asked about Adrian’s exit from the show.

“And we’re going to give families the opportunity to buy one. Or holiday houses for people. It’s going to open it right up. We want these homes to go to families,” he added.

While another big buyer, Danny Wallis, is likely to make an appearance, there’s no guarantee that he will be reaching into his pockets to purchase any of the properties, making this year’s auction incredibly risky for the teams.

Fingers crossed every team takes home some prize money! (Credit: Instagram)

With no safety net in place, it’s likely that at least one team may walk away with nothing to show from their efforts.

But executive producer Julian Cress said he believed that while the stakes were higher than ever, the show was still incredibly successful.

“Every season is a gamble, but the more risks we take, the longer we stay on air,” he told The Herald Sun.

Judge Marty Fox said the “element of the unknown” was what made auction day so exciting when speaking to the same publication.

“[The homes are appealing to] buyers with a certain net worth, people who’ve built successful businesses, had overnight wins, or need tax-effective investment opportunities,” he added.