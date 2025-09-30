“Alicia scares us”: Fan favourites make a brutal swipe on The Block

Emma and Ben are known for their calm demeanour on The Block, but this week, they’re being more honest than ever.

Advertisement

Tensions are high after the other teams thought Britt and Taz were undeserving of the win for their back of house, over Han and Can.

Not only that, they were all miffed that the police officers started their alfresco deck earlier than they were meant to, which cost everyone a day of work.

So, they decided to hold a body corp to voice their grievances, with Sonny and Alicia leading the charge.

Emma and Ben did not hold back when speaking about Alicia on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Advertisement

Emma, however, did not want anything to do with it, and went shopping instead.

While the others slammed Britt and Taz for working ahead of time, the mother-to-be told her husband that it was ridiculous.

“I think it was all a bit silly and I don’t agree at all,” she said. “I think it would have been completely different if Britt and Taz didn’t win on the weekend.

Advertisement

“I think they’re just salty that they won.”

When Ben asked if she would have said that to their faces, she joked that she would have been too scared to.

“Alicia scares us!” Ben then joked.

Emma and Ben did not agree with Sonny and Alicia’s approach to the latest drama on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Advertisement

Not comfortable with how the other contestants approached it, Emma went to check on Britt.

“I just wanted to come up and say, I think it was really unfair what everyone did to you guys today… And I didn’t agree with any of it, and I felt like I couldn’t say it in front of Alicia and Sonny…” she said, feeling guilty about not being there to support her.

Touched by this, Britt assured her that she and Taz were used to people speaking poorly to them because of their jobs, but found this hard because Alicia was meant to be her friend.

After the ordeal, the police officer said she felt upset, but was determined to keep going.

Advertisement