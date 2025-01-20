Meet Scotty Cam’s family of five: Inside his lowkey life at home

When Scotty Cam’s not yelling “tools down” at contestants on The Block, or spending time with his favourite furry companion Frankie, he is spending time with his beloved family.

The loveable larrikin has long been Channel Nine’s golden child, securing himself hosting duties on numerous programs (not to mention his Gold Logie win in 2014), and cementing himself as a fan-favorite media personality in Australia. But despite his popularity, the 62-year-old is surprisingly private when it comes to his home life.

Whilst the tradie turned television star shares occasional photos of his now adult children, Charlie and twins Bill and Sarah, there isn’t actually that much that fans know about them.

All three children are private on Instagram, but thanks to our sleuthing, we’ve discovered that Sarah actually works at media publication, Concrete Playground.

Such an adorable throwback snap! (Credit: Instagram)

She’s also an avid cocktail lover and runs a personal Instagram blog where she shares her favourite boozed-up beverages, making suggestions about what others should try.

According to Bill’s Facebook account, the twins were born sometime in September 1999, making them just short of 25 years old.

It’s unclear when exactly in 1996 Charlie was born, but he is the spitting image of his dad!

Bill is a doppelganger for his father. (Credit: Instagram)

In November 2024, Scotty took to his Instagram account where he shared several photos from his 62nd birthday weekend away – including the above picture of him and his son Bill!

“Had a beautiful birthday weekend with all my family in the bush,” he captioned the carousel of images.

Like father, like son. (Credit: Instagram)

In this rare snap from January of the same year, with furry companion Frankie and eldest son Charlie, Scotty’s followers on Instagram couldn’t believe how similar Scotty’s eldest son looked to his father – as well as how grown up he was!

“The best looked is in the middle,” one fan joked with another adding that the pair were “pretty good-looking blokes.’

Scotty is all about making memories with his three children. (Credit: Instagram)

In October 2023, the father of three made an appearance on Hamish Blake’s podcast How Other Dads Dad, where he discussed his experience with fatherhood, as well as the parenting mantra he lives by.

“The one thing you said that stuck in my head… you’ve had the philosophy from when you were a young dad that ‘we’re living in our kids’ memories.'” Hamish said to the longtime The Block host.

“That’s right. It’s my favourite saying,” Scotty beamed.

Explaining the saying further, Scotty said: “I picked that up when my kids were five or six. I realised in my childhood that I have these terrific memories that I look back on all the time.

“I’ve done a million things from the age of three to now, but I’ve got a handful of these memories. Therefore, I thought – we’re living in a million different things our kids are doing, so we’ve got to try and make them all fantastic so they end up with a handful of memories they can really look back on.”

“It’s a bit of a strike rate – you have to do 10,000 things and there’s no guarantees, but you really have to work hard to create those memories that will stick with them when they’re 50,” Scotty then laughed, adding that he still had memories from “when he was five” that he still cherished.

First it was Charlie in 1996, then the twins in 1999. (Credit: Instagram)

In September 2023, the doting dad shared yet another rare snap of his brood all together in celebration of Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. Remember we are living in our kids’ memories,” Scott penned as a caption for the black and white family photo.

“I’m very lucky that my kids are beautiful people. ❤️”

All together for Father’s Day! (Credit: Instagram)

Prior to that, Scotty hadn’t shared any new photos of his kids for 18 months after publically congratulating the three of them for graduating from university in May 2022.

“Proud parents today, the first son has graduated from uni with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering with First Class Honours and Bachelor of Business with Distinction. My heart is full,” he wrote under the image with Charlie.

Meanwhile, for Bill and Sarah’s tribute post, he wrote: “Now it’s the twins’ turn to graduate. Bill and Sarah, congratulations on finishing your Bachelor degrees with flying colours. My heart is now officially overflowing!!!”.

Scotty couldn’t be prouder! (Credit: Instagram)

As for his wife Ann, the lovebirds have been married for nearly 30 years. After meeting the school teacher in 1989, Scott said he was “completely smitten.”

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day in 2011, the television host said “It was love at first sight.”

“I went home and told my mum I’d met the girl I was going to marry,” he revealed. He then went on to add that Ann was a “great mum.”

“She looks after me and has done since the day I met her.”

Scotty and Anne have rarely make public appearances with one another. (Credit: Getty)

In January 2025, Scotty gave a rare interview with 9NOW where he revealed that alongside fishing, he enjoyed spending time with Anne during his time off.

“She gets slightly annoyed at me following her around all the time” he joked.

He also admitted that his three kids “love it” when their parents are away – often on the South Coast of NSW, a favourite holiday destination for the family.

“Because they’ve got the house to themselves, so they chill out without me telling them what to do,” he laughed again.

Charlie, Bill and Sarah are also eager to help their parents stay on top of renovations and home maintenance.

“They’re always very active like that and give us a hand,” he also shared with the publication.

