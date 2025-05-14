The Block is set to return for a mammoth 21st season in 2025, with a new crop of contestants eager to cement themselves into the renovation hall of fame.

With Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft at the helm, each space will be judged by expert judges Darren Palmer, Shaynna Blaze, and Marty Fox.

Sadly for fans, it is likely that Keith Schleiger will take a step back from filming once more, given the distance from his family home in Melbourne to The Block 2025 filming location in Daylesford and recent hip surgery.

Foreman Dan, however, is expected to continue his role on the show after successfully stepping into Keith’s shoes in 2024.

Fan favourite judge Neale Whittaker is also expected to appear on the show in a reduced capacity as he continues to care for his partner, David, who is currently battling a number of serious health issues.

Scroll on for everything we know (so far!) about season 21 of The Block.

Scotty, Shelley, Darren, and Marty posed for this happy snap together during filming. (Credit: Instagram)

Where is The Block 2025 being filmed?

Originally, The Block 2024 was due to be filmed in Daylesford, Victoria, where Channel Nine had purchased five pavilion-style homes at 9 Raglan Street, Daylesford.

However, after backlash from locals, producers moved the filming location for season 20 to Phillip Island just three months before production was due to start.

Fast forward a year, and filming for The Block 2025 is well and truly underway back in Daylesford at the original address, with production due to wrap in June.

The floor plans for houses on The Block 2025 will match, but the exteriors will all be vastly different. (Credit: Group Architects)

Who are the contestants for The Block 2025?

Despite Channel Nine not confirming the identities of The Block 2025 teams, eagle-eyed fans of the show confirmed to numerous media outlets in February their names after they all took part in Daylesford’s annual qeer country pride parade in early March.

While little is known about The Block 2025 contestants, their names were revealed to be: Emma and Ben, Robby and Mat, Sonny and Alicia, Britt and Taz, and Han and Can.

Scotty’s son Charlie and newborn granddaughter Tiggy visited him on the set during filming in May. (Credit: Instagram)

When does The Block return in 2025?

While Channel Nine has not yet confirmed when The Block 2025 will air on Aussie screens, previous seasons of the show have begun airing in August, which will likely be the case for season 21.

Longtime host Scotty Cam also confirmed during an appearance on Today in April that the show was “halfway through filming.”

“We’ve been working seven days a week and it goes for three months,” he said at the time.

Given this, and the time it takes to edit the hit renovation reality show, an August premiere date seems highly likely.

It remains to be seen which of 2025 contestants will follow in Maddy and Charlotte’s footsteps! (Credit: Channel Nine)

When will The Block 2025 houses go on auction?

The Block auctions have traditionally taken place in late October and early November, and the 2025 auction will likely follow suit.

While prolific bidder Adrian Portelli has confirmed he will not be attending any future The Block auctions after purchasing all five houses in 2024, we are sure Danny Wallis will still make an appearance.

