The Block 2024 Auction Results: What did The Block houses sell for?

The Block auction results for 2024 are officially in!

After more than three months of hard work and fierce competition, our blockheads finally had the chance to see which house came out on top, and who walked away from the auction feeling sad and sorry for themselves.

In 2023, Steph and Gian made The Block history by winning a whopping $1.75m, and the season 20 auction was even more action-packed!

Auction by auction, scroll on to see the final sale prices for each house on The Block 2024.

