The Block 2024 Auction Results: What did The Block houses sell for?

Going, going, gone!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
the block 2024 contestants

The Block auction results for 2024 are officially in!

After more than three months of hard work and fierce competition, our blockheads finally had the chance to see which house came out on top, and who walked away from the auction feeling sad and sorry for themselves.

In 2023, Steph and Gian made The Block history by winning a whopping $1.75m, and the season 20 auction was even more action-packed!

Auction by auction, scroll on to see the final sale prices for each house on The Block 2024.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 1: Maddy and Charlotte

Auction Order: 5th

(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 2: Courtney and Grant

Auction Order: 1st

Reserve: $1.95 million

Winning bid: $3.3 million

Total profit: $1.35 million

(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 3: Ricky and Haydn

Auction Order: 4th

(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 4: Kylie and Brad

Auction Order: 2nd

Reserve: $1.95 million

Winning bid: $2.6 million

Total profit: $650,000

(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 5: Kristian and Mimi

Auction Order: 3rd

Reserve: $1.9 million

Winning bid: $2.93 million

Total profit: $1,030,000

