The Block 2024 Auction Results: What did The Block houses sell for?

The Block auction results for 2024 are officially in!
After more than three months of hard work and fierce competition, our blockheads finally had the chance to see which house came out on top, and who walked away from the auction feeling sad and sorry for themselves.
In 2023, Steph and Gian made The Block history by winning a whopping $1.75m, and the season 20 auction was even more action-packed!
Auction by auction, scroll on to see the final sale prices for each house on The Block 2024.
House 1: Maddy and Charlotte
Auction Order: 5th
House 2: Courtney and Grant
Auction Order: 1st
Reserve: $1.95 million
Winning bid: $3.3 million
Total profit: $1.35 million
House 3: Ricky and Haydn
Auction Order: 4th
House 4: Kylie and Brad
Auction Order: 2nd
Reserve: $1.95 million
Winning bid: $2.6 million
Total profit: $650,000
House 5: Kristian and Mimi
Auction Order: 3rd
Reserve: $1.9 million
Winning bid: $2.93 million
Total profit: $1,030,000