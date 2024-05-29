The Block 2025 filming location has been revealed

The Block season 20 may not have started airing, but already Channel Nine is busy making plans for season 21 of the beloved renovation reality show.

In a development application lodged with Hepburn Shire Council and the Victorian Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny by Group Architects and Julian Brenchley, it has become apparent that producers are keen to subdivide the existing block of land at 1 Raglan Street, Daylesford into “five carbon-neutral, architecturally designed residential dwellings.”

Given this application has been approved as of December 2023, The Block will likely be filmed in Daylesford in 2025, especially with the added convenience of a Mitre 10 directly opposite the address!

According to the architectural plans, each renovated residence will feature matching floorplans with “5 bedrooms, study, living, covered garage, and quality outdoor areas, including heated swimming pool [and] extensive landscaping.”

The floorplans will match but the exteriors will all be different. (Credit: Group Architects)

Where has The Block been filmed?

The Block Australia has been filmed at a variety of inner city and regional locations in both New South Wales and Victoria over the years.

Victorian filming locations for The Block include Hampton East, the Macedon Ranges, Hampton, Brighton, St Kilda, Elsternwick, Port Melbourne, South Yarra, Prahran, Albert Park, South Melbourne, Richmond and more recently Phillip Island.

Sydney filming locations for The Block include Bondi, Vaucluse, and Manly.

A sneak peek of the finished renovations. (Credit: Group Architects)

What suburb is the current block in?

The Block 2024 has been filmed at Victoria’s Phillip Island, a popular tourist location famous for its colony of fairy penguins located just 90 minutes away from the Melbourne CBD.

Originally, season 20 was due to be filmed in the regional town of Daylesford, but after backlash from locals, Channel Nine made the difficult decision to move production just three months before filming commenced.

It is currently unclear whether or not the five pavilion-style homes purchased in the quaint country town will be those featured on The Block 2025, or if Chanel Nine will purchase additional properties for contestants to renovate.

But given the original address and the address listed on the development application are both down as Raglan Street, we think it is likely that the originally planned properties for 2024 will be the ones getting renovated in 2025.