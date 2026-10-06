“Can’t believe we are saying this”: Brittany Hockley announces long-awaited pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Brittany Hockley and husband Ben Siegrist who have announced they are expecting their first child.

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The couple shared the news in a joint video posted to their Instagram accounts of the former Bachelor star, 39, and her footballer husband looking out over a Sydney sunset with pet dog Delilah.

In the clip, Ben proudly kisses Brittany’s growing bump before cradling her in his arms.

The couple shared the news with fans via social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“Can’t believe we are saying this, but it’s time for the next chapter…” they captioned the post. “Baby squid is on its way!”

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Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the news, especially as the couple had been so open about their fertility struggles.

Brittany’s sister Sheri who is pregnant with her second child commented on the post, “DYING 😭 soooo happy for you both. And so so pleased they are going to be so close 🥹🥹🥹 I knew your time would come 💕 love you both so much.”

Fitness queen Michelle Bridges exclaimed, “Gaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh OMFG!!!!!! Brit!!! I’m literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 beyond happy for you both. Best news ever! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️❤️”

“THE BEST NEWS EVERRRRRR 😍😍😍😍” Brittany’s Life Uncut podcast co-host Laura Byrne penned.

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Brittany and Ben have done much of their relationship long-distance. (Credit: Instagram)

Brittany has spoken openly about her fertility struggles with the public.

In July this year, the podcaster shared a video of herself and Ben in Italy read, “I’m 38. Married. I travel the world. No kids. Every day I get asked why I don’t have kids or when I am having them. That I am missing out. To that, I say I can’t fall pregnant. I hope that answers your questions.”

The video, which has 9.7 million views at the time of publishing was captioned, “It’s not for lack of trying trust me. No harm is ever meant when people ask, I know that. And my answer might sound blunt. But we haven’t been able to fall pregnant. This is just the truth of it. And anyone that struggles with infertility knows, it consumes your life and your thoughts. Because I also wonder when and if we will have kids.”

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She continued, “It truly is exhausting. So anyone going through it, I get it. I get you. I feel you. There’s a lot of us! But I hope you’re still able to enjoy life while you’re in the thick of it because it’s easy to let it completely take over. But it would be a shame to miss life’s beautiful moments that are still happening. Because life is still happening, and we get just one. Hopefully it happens for us. Until then, I guess we just keep travelling and enjoying life and hey, trying in different tropical locations isn’t the worst ;)”

Speaking on her podcast, Brittany also shared that her fertility doctor would call it “an absolute miracle” if she was able to conceive naturally.

“It was the first time ever in my life that I actually said to Ben ‘Oh my God we might not ever be able to have a child’,” she said.

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In a previous chat with New Idea, Brittany, who rose to fame on Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins’ season of The Bachelor in 2018, opened up about the pros and cons of their long-distance relationship.

As Ben plays professional football in Europe, the two lived in different hemispheres but made it work.

“Every few months, we’re together, but talking about going through the trenches to find something great, that’s what I feel like I did,” Brittany told us back in February.

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“I don’t want to say scum of the Earth, but I probably did date the scum of the Earth – there were some good ones in there too – and then, just when you thought it was time to give up, I met my husband Ben, who is the most beautiful human, he’s a walking green flag.”