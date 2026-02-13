EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Hockley reveals surprising X-rated issue of long-distance marriage

Brittany Hockley has dished on the surprising (and X-rated) challenge of navigating a long-distance marriage.

The Bachelor star, 38, got married to her partner, Swiss footballer Benjamin Siegrist, in June 2025, but they have always been in a long-distance relationship.

While Brittany works in Australia on her Life Uncut podcast with Laura Byrne, Benjamin is currently living in Genoa, where he is playing on loan from Rapid București.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Brittany spoke about the pros and cons of a long-distance marriage, cheekily sharing one X-rated challenge (and it’s not what you might think!).

Brittany Hockley has opened up on her marriage to Benjamin Siegrist. (Credit: Instagram)

“Do you know what the biggest problem is? You go a few months without seeing each other, and then I always get a UTI in the first week,” she quipped while promoting her new show, MAFS: After The Dinner Party, which she will be hosting with Laura Byrne.

“It’s real-life women’s issues, let’s just call a spade a spade!”

However, taking a more serious tone, Brittany said being in a long-distance relationship has stretched out their honeymoon period, whilst also allowing them to form a much deeper, emotional connection.

“It definitely elongates the honeymoon phase, and I’m hyper-aware of that,” she said.

“But the connection that you have to develop with each other is so much stronger because it’s not physical, so it has to be emotional and intellectual. You have to have so much more trust than if you’re with someone every day.”

Brittany also joked that long-distance is the “key” to a successful marriage, before gushing over her new husband, joking that she was happy to have gone through the “trenches” of dating to have found him.

Brittany and Benjamin got engaged in 2024 and married last year. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s been really, really good,” she said of their married life.

“We have an unusual relationship in that we don’t live together; he’s in a different country. So, maybe that’s the key to a long, successful relationship.

“Every few months, we’re together, but talking about going through the trenches to find something great, that’s what I feel like I did.”

“I don’t want to say scum of the Earth, but I probably did date the scum of the Earth – there were some good ones in there too – and then, just when you thought it was time to give up, I met my husband Ben, who is the most beautiful human, he’s a walking green flag.”

Brittany and Benjamin went public with their relationship in June 2023, after meeting through the celebrity dating app Raya the year before.

They announced their engagement in June 2024 and got married the following year at the Pandawa Cliff Estate in Bali.

MAFS: After The Dinner Party, streaming exclusively on Stan, premieres February 18, immediately following the explosive Married at First Sight dinner party episode on Channel 9 and 9Now.