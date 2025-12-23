Inside Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson’s romance as they marry in secret wedding

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson have become one of Australia’s celebrity power couples.

The model, 50, and the AFL star, 37, have been dating for nearly 15 years, defying the odds after scrutiny surrounding their relationship.

Now, Megan has revealed that she and Shaun secretly got married a year ago in a quiet ceremony on Vomo Island in Fiji.

Though they said “I do” in December 2024, the couple decided to keep the news private for a year, with only their nearest and dearest knowing.

“When so much of my life has been public, it was really nice to not have this shared or over-shared,” she told our sister publication Marie Claire Australia.

“We wanted it just for us and the family. We told them at dinner the night before, there was a lot of ‘What? No way!’ But it made it more special.”

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson got married in secret in December 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Shaun Hampson?

Shaun Hampson rose to fame as an Australian rules footballer.

He kicked off his career when he was drafted by Carlton in 2006 and went on to play 98 games in the Australian Football League (AFL).

Shaun had a successful 12-year career playing for Carlton and Richmond before he retired in 2018 due to constant back injuries.

He has now joined North Melbourne’s AFL program as a coach alongside Darcy Macpherson for the 2026 season.

How did Shaun Hampson and Megan Gale meet?

Shaun and Megan first met in 2011, but they didn’t have a traditional start to their relationship.

They initially dated over Skype because Megan was living in Sydney at the time, while Shaun was in Melbourne.

“It was a slow burn, it wasn’t that instant, see each other, fall in love, inseparable,” Megan previously told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

“I just found out after talking to him for a while that he had way more maturity and depth than I initially thought.”

Despite the challenges of long-distance, it only solidified their chemistry, and they eventually moved in together in Melbourne.

Megan and Shaun tend to keep their relationship very private. (Credit: Getty)

Are Shaun Hampson and Megan Gale still together?

Yes! Shaun and Megan got engaged in 2017 and secretly tied the knot in December 2024.

Their secret wedding might have been a shock to fans, but they previously hinted that their nuptials would be a low-key affair.

“I can guarantee it’ll be very small and intimate,” Shaun previously told TV Week.

Shaun and Megan have been together for 14 years and share two children, son River, 11, and daughter Rosie, eight.

The couple share two children, River and Rosie. (Credit: Instagram)

What is the age difference between Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson?

Megan and Shaun were forced to overcome much public attention on their relationship due to their 12-year age gap.

They both admitted they found the negative attention around their relationship very difficult.

“It was being turned into something scandalous,” Megan admitted.

Shaun described the scrutiny as “horrible”, but they didn’t let it affect their relationship, and have only gone from strength-to-strength.

