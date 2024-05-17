Inside David & Candice Warner’s “meant to be” romance

If you were to rank some of Australia’s top sporting power-couple, there’s no doubt about it that David and Candice Warner would be at the top of that list.

The Aussie cricketing legend and former Ironwoman are a certified match made in heaven and are often referred to as ‘couple goals’ by their legions of adoring fans and the media alike.

But despite their stardom, their romance blossomed in a very ordinary way after a chance meeting on a night out.

Their first Christmas Day together in 2013. IMAGE: Getty

“He was having drinks with friends, I was out with my friends, and we just got talking…Our relationship moved really quickly. It was just one of those things that felt so right,” the 39-year-old shared during her stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2024.

“It was an easy relationship. We were able to be ourselves.”

“He’s the kindest, most generous person,” she added.

But believe it or not, this wasn’t actually the first time the pair had spoken to each other after connecting over Twitter a few months prior to their first face-to-face meeting.

“I was away in England for the Ashes and I got another message from Candice after I was involved in an incident,” the batsman shared with New Idea in 2018.

“She said, ‘Just letting you know I am thinking of you and I know how hard it can be being away from home.’ Then we just started texting and Skyping. It was bizarre.”

Candice described her wedding as a real-life fairytale, and said she felt like a “princess.” IMAGE: Phillip Castleton (Are Media)

A year later, David popped the question to Candice in Cape Town, South Africa in March 2014.

Fast forward another six months to September of the same year, and the lovebirds welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter they named Ivy Mae.

Then just over a year after their engagement, Candice and David said ‘I do’ at the stunning Terrara House Estate on the NSW South Coast in April 2015.

Reflecting upon their nuptials to our sister publication Woman’s Day shortly after the big day, David described his new wife as “the most beautiful bride in the world?”

“How could I not have a tear in my eye when I saw Candice walk around the corner?”

“I was struck again by just how lucky I was to find The One – the woman I will spend the rest of my life with.”

The Warner family. IMAGE: Instagram

In the same interview, Candice described her wedding day as the “best day” of her life, admitting that she had a “lump” in her throat during the ceremony.

For the occasion, the former athlete donned a $25,000 Pallas Couture gown which she said made her feel like “a princess.”

In the years following, the lovebirds completed their family with the arrival of Indi Rae in January 2016 and Isla Rose in June 2019.

David has described his wife as “his rock” as well as “loyal” and “loving.” IMAGE: Getty

In January 2024, David made the difficult decision to hang up his baggy greens and retire from playing both test matches and One Day Internationals in favour of spending more time with his family.

He announced the news on his Instagram account where he thanked his wife for supporting their family as he pursued a professional sporting career.

“You’ve faced challenges with grace and determination, showing me what true courage looks like. Your unwavering support and boundless optimism have been a source of inspiration for me, and I am grateful for the way you’ve transformed my world with your presence. I can’t imagine life without you.”

The 37-year-old went on to pen that Candice had shown him “the true meaning of love” and described her as “solid, loyal” and “tough as nails.”

“Thankyou for being my partner, my rock, in this incredible journey called life,” he added.

“I am grateful for your love, your strength, and your support. I am blessed to have you in my life and I will cherish you always.”

Something tells us this love will last!

