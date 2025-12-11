Meet Dick Van Dyke’s four children: Everything to know about his family

Dick Van Dyke might be best known as one of Hollywood’s leading men, but he’s a doting family man away from the cameras.

Advertisement

Alongside working in TV for seven decades, with no plans to retire, Dick was also busy raising his four children.

The Mary Poppins star also has seven grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren, as his family continues to grow.

So, who are Dick’s children, and have they followed in his showbiz footsteps?

Find out everything you need to know about his family below.

Advertisement

Dick Van Dyke is a doting father and grandparent. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Dick Van Dyke’s children?

Dick welcomed four children with his first wife, Margie Willet.

Dick and Margie first met when they were teenagers, and started dating in their early 20s.

They unconventionally tied the knot live on a radio show called Bride and Groom on February 12, 1948.

Advertisement

“We exchanged our vows in front of a minister and two radio microphones while 15 million people listened,” Dick previously told The Guardian.

Margie famously didn’t like the spotlight and pressures of Hollywood and lived a quieter life away from the cameras.

They were married for more than 30 years before they went their separate ways after Dick had an affair with his secretary, Michelle Triola.

The couple finally divorced in 1984 after a long separation and continued to co-parent their kids until Margie’s death from cancer in 2008.

Advertisement

Meet their four children below.

Dick and his first wife, Margie Willet, share four children. (Credit: Getty)

Christian Van Dyke, 75

Dick and Margie’s oldest child, Christian Van Dyke, was born on May 13, 1950.

Much like his father, he made his acting debut early in life, appearing on The Dick Van Dyke Show on January 31, 1962.

Advertisement

However, Christian didn’t stay in Hollywood long and pursued a law degree in his adult life.

He studied at Occidental College in Los Angeles before earning his law degree at Arizona State University.

During his successful law career, Christian worked as assistant attorney general in Salem and deputy district attorney in Corvallis, among other roles.

Christian and his then-wife, Caroline Heller, welcomed a daughter called Jessica Lee in 1974.

Advertisement

However, she tragically died in April 1987 after contracting chicken pox and suffering complications from Reye’s syndrome, according to The Associated Press.

Christian went on to have at least two other children, but little is known about his life in more recent years.

Dick’s eldest child is his son, Christian. (Credit: Getty)

Barry Van Dyke, 74

Barry Van Dyke was Dick and Margie’s second son, and he was born on July 31, 1951.

Advertisement

From an early age, Barry was passionate about following Dick into TV and showbiz, and appeared on The Dick Van Dyke Show at the age of nine.

However, Dick was insistent that Barry wouldn’t become a child actor and made him wait until he was older to pursue it as a career.

“He wanted me to have my childhood,” Barry told the Los Angeles Times in 1994. “He told me that if I still wanted to act after I graduated high school, then it would be okay.”

When he was 16 years old, Barry worked at a local movie theatre, where he met his future wife, Mary Carey.

Advertisement

He later gained production experience working as a gofer on The New Dick Van Dyke Show, before he got his big acting break in 1993.

Barry starred as detective Steve Sloan on Dick’s drama series, Diagnosis: Murder, which is arguably his most famous role.

He also teamed up with his famous father again on the Hallmark film series Murder 101, with Barry once describing DIck as “the best” to work with.

Advertisement

His most recent acting credit was in 2019’s Heavenly Deposit, while he also has a family away from the cameras.

Barry and his wife, Mary, share four children, sons Carey, Shane and Wes and a daughter, Taryn. Barry is also a grandfather to at least six children.

Dick’s second son, Barry, followed in his showbiz footsteps. (Credit: Getty)

Stacy Van Dyke, 69

Dick’s first daughter, Stacy Van Dyke, was born in 1955.

Advertisement

Much like her brothers, Stacy appeared on her father’s sitcom, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, from a young age.

She also starred as Carol Hilton on Diagnosis: Murder, having starred in school plays for years previously.

Little is known about her adult life, but she was last seen on screen reprising her role in the 2002 TV movie Diagnosis Murder: Town Without Pity.

She is married to musician Mike Breen, but they have kept their personal life out of the public eye.

Advertisement

Dick’s daughter Stacy appeared on TV alongside him, but has mainly stayed out the spotlight. (Credit: Getty)

Carrie Beth Van Dyke, 63

Carrie Beth Van Dyke is the youngest of Dick and Margie’s four children.

She was born in October 1961 and joined her siblings in appearing on The New Dick Van Dyke Show in her childhood.

Very little is known about Carrie’s life, as she has remained out of the spotlight throughout her adult life.

Advertisement

She married musician Kevin McNally in 1983, and her husband went on to appear on Diagnosis: Murder with her famous father.

The couple, who met while working at the Windmill Dinner Theatre, have raised their two children in Los Angeles.

Dick’s youngest child, Carrie Beth, has stayed away from fame. (Credit: Getty)

Does Dick Van Dyke have grandchildren?

Yes! Dick is a doting grandparent to at least seven grandchildren.

Advertisement

Barry has four children, Shane, Carey, Taryn and Wes, who have all gone on to have children of their own, making Dick a great-grandparent.

Dick’s other children have also given him more grandchildren, but little is known about their family lives.

How old is Dick Van Dyke?

Dick is turning 100 on December 13, 2025!

To celebrate the milestone, he recently released a memoir, titled 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life.

Advertisement

In the autobiographical book, Dick reflected on how he has maintained a zest for life in his nearly 100 years around the sun – crediting song and dance for keeping him young.

Ahead of his birthday, Dick also confessed that he doesn’t have any fear of death, because he has lived his life to the fullest.

“I don’t have any fear of death for some reason,” he told People. “I can’t explain that, but I don’t. I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life that I can’t complain.”

Advertisement

Is Dick Van Dyke married?

Yes! Dick has been married twice throughout his life, while he also had a long-term relationship with a third partner.

Dick was first married to his childhood sweetheart, Margie Willett, and they welcomed four children together.

Dick’s affair with his secretary, Michelle Triola, contributed to the breakdown of their marriage, but he went on to remain with Michelle for 35 years.

He and Michelle had discussed marriage, but Dick “could never get her to put a date in the diary”.

Advertisement

Shortly after Margie died of cancer in 2008, Michelle was diagnosed with lung cancer, which was a heartbreaking time for Dick.

Dick was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, Margie Willett. (Credit: Getty)

Michelle died on October 30, 2009, at their home in Malibu, California, aged 76.

After Michelle’s death, Dick was consoled and supported by his work friend, Arlene Silver.

Advertisement

Things later became romantic between them, and Dick has described her as his “soulmate”.

“She was such a support, I fell in love,” Dick told PEOPLE in 2013.

They got married in a private ceremony in Malibu in February 2012 after dating for six years.

The couple have a 46-year age gap, but Dick has long insisted it has never been an issue in their relationship, and they are still happily married now.

Advertisement

Dick has been married to Arlene Silver since 2012. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Dick Van Dyke’s famous brother?

Dick is not the only famous member of the Van Dyke family, as his brother, Jerry, also graced the big screen.

Jerry appeared on his older brother’s sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, in 1962, as the on-screen brother of Dick’s character, Rob Petrie.

Jerry worked as an actor and comedian, appearing in shorter projects, including The Judy Garland Show and the game show Picture This.

Advertisement

Jerry also earned four Emmy nominations for his performance as Luther Van Dam in the 1970s TV series Coach.

Jerry died from heart failure on January 5, 2018, at his Arkansas ranch, with his wife, Shirley Ann Jones, by his side.

Dick’s younger brother, Jerry, also worked on the big screen. (Credit: Getty)

Dick Van Dyke’s family tree

Dick was born on December 13, 1925, in West Plains, Missouri.

Advertisement

His mother, Hazel Victoria McCord, worked as a stenographer, while his father, Loren Wayne Van Dyke was a jazz musician and a salesman.

He grew up in Danville, Illinois, where he developed his love of performing from his father’s passion for jazz music.

Dick dropped out of high school to join the military during World War Two and later launched his entertainment career in radio.

Dick has an acting career spanning seven decades. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What is Dick Van Dyke’s net worth?

Dick has an estimated net worth of $50 million USD ($74 million AUD).

He has amassed his fortune through a seven-decade career in Hollywood, working across film, stage and television.

Dick is known for his singing and dancing abilities, as well as his acting and producing credits.

Dick Van Dyke’s best movies and TV shows

Dick became known for his iconic roles in family movies throughout his seven-decade career.

Advertisement

He famously starred as chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 classic Mary Poppins, and as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

One of his most notable roles was in the 1963 musical comedy Bye Bye Birdie, while he also featured in 1971’s Cold Turkey.

But it was playing Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 until 1966 that arguably made him a household name.

Dick Van Dyke famously starred alongside Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In more recent years, Dick has starred in 2006’s Night at the Museum and even featured in the music video for Coldplay’s track All My Love.

In a moment which delighted fans, he also starred in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, with Emily Blunt taking on the leading role previously held by Julie Andrews.

In total, Dick has more than 80 acting credits spanning across seven decades, and has no plans to retire, even as he turns 100.