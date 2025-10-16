Beloved Disney star Dick Van Dyke reveals secrets to living long life as he nears 100th birthday

Dick Van Dyke is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, and he’s approaching quite the milestone birthday!

Advertisement

The Mary Poppins actor will be celebrating his 100th birthday on December 13, and he is still showing no signs of retiring from showbusiness.

His last acting credit was in Days of Our Lives in 2023, and he’s gearing up to releasing a brand new book all about his life in another major achievement.

His memoir, titled 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life, will hit shelves on November 18 and sees Dick reflect on how he’s maintained a zest for life in his nearly 100 years around the sun.

According to a description, Dick “reveals his secrets for maintaining your joie de vivre and making the most out of the life you’ve been given” in the autobiographical collection.

Advertisement

But it is not the first time Dick has given an insight into how he maintains his happy attitude and health, as he has previously opened up about the secrets to his thriving longevity.

Dick Van Dyke is gearing up to celebrate his 100th birthday and his zest for life has never dimmed. (Credit: Getty)

Exercise routine

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star has previously told how he has always exercised and still goes to the gym three times a week.

He spends an hour in the gym, where he incorporates weight machines, stretching, sit-ups, and yoga into his routine, as well as cardio activities.

Advertisement

The actor, who has worked in Hollywood for six decades, focuses on flexibility and often finishes his gym sessions by dancing or heading for a swim.

Known for his dancing feet, Dick remains light on his toes and often enjoys dancing from one gym machine to the next.

Diet

Dick’s daily diet consists of waking up early and eating blueberries every morning, along with his daily coffee.

Advertisement

“I’m up at 6 every morning. I wake up and have a cup of coffee and get over to the gym before I talk myself out of it,” he told the Chicago Tribune in 2019.

He is health-conscious and watches his sugar levels, but he enjoys his nightly treat of Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with a generous topping of chocolate syrup.

“Good habits matter,” he shared. “Eating light and fresh. Staying away from fast and processed foods.”

Advertisement

Dick smoked and drank for a decade, but gave up after doctors showed him an X-ray of scars forming on his lungs.

“I stopped right there. Drinking, I had a problem with, but it went away,” he admitted. “It started to taste funny. It didn’t do anything for me. I wasn’t interested anymore.”

The Mary Poppins star goes to the gym three times a week and focuses on eating well. (Credit: Getty)

His long life

While he still has a zest for life, Dick has also candidly opened up about the more emotional aspects of getting older.

Advertisement

Taking to the stage for a Q&A at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in Malibu, California, Dick shared his sadness over remembering the friends he has lost over the years.

“That would’ve been such fun, and we lost it. I’ve lost a lot of friends,” Dick candidly shared.

“He’s outlived everybody,” his wife Arlene chimed in.

“That’s the curse of living almost to 100.”

Advertisement

Arlene said Dick has always stayed positive over the years despite losing many friends, including fellow actor Ed Asner.

When asked about the secret to his upbeat mindset, Dick replied: “Well, life’s been good to me. I can’t complain.”

His wife Arlene Silver has praised his upbeat and cheerful mindset. (Credit: Getty)

Retirement

Despite soon approaching his 100th birthday, Dick recently said he has no plans to slow down or retire.

Advertisement

“I’m a ham. I love it. I get a jolt of energy from an audience,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year.



