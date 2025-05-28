Beloved Hollywood star Dick Van Dyke has opened up about the emotional toll living to nearly 100 years old has had on him.

Taking to the stage for a Q&A at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in Malibu, California, the star revealed that he was often sad as he remembered all the friends who he had outlived in recent years, especially his longtime friend, and fellow actor Ed Asner.

Ed was best known for his role in the critically acclaimed animated Disney movie Up, where he was the voice of elderly widower Carl Fredricksen, as well as his roles in the drama series The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant.

Dick and Ed were friends for decades, and had plans to remake a beloved classic comedy series together. (Credit: Getty)

Before sadly passing away in August 2021 at the age of 91, Dick revealed that he and Ed had plans to remake the classic comedy The Odd Couple, which sees a neat freak move in with his messy best friend following his divorce to hilarious results.

While neither Dick nor Ed starred in the Broadway adaption in 1965, movie adaption in 1968 or TV series which premiered in 1970 and ran for five seasons, there’s no doubt that a remake starring the lifelong friends would have been a popular addition to the franchise.

“That would’ve been such fun, and we lost it. I’ve lost a lot of friends,” Dick lamented at the fan event.

“He’s outlived everybody,” his wife Arlene chimed in.

“That’s the curse of living almost to 100.”

The 53-year-old then added that while the Mary Poppins star dearly missed all those beloved friends and former co-stars who had passed away over the years, Dyke always remained positive.

When quizzed over the secret to his cheerful mindset Dick was quick to reply: “Well, life’s been good to me. I can’t complain.”

Dick with his beloved wide Arlene in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Despite celebrating his 99th birthday in December 2024, the industry icon has previously revealed that he has no plans to slow down anytime soon or retire.

“I’m a ham. I love it. I get a jolt of energy from an audience,” he shared with PEOPLE at the event.

A month prior, Dick revealed that he was planning on releasing an autobiography that is full of “life advice, stories, and reflections” and was “an optimist’s guide to a happy life.”

Dick Van Dyke’s ‘100 Rules for Living to 100’ is due to be released on November 18, 2025.

