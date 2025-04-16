Pierce Brosnan could not keep his eyes – or hands! – off his gorgeous wife, Keely Shaye Smith, at a recent premiere of his new TV show, MobLand.

Wearing a sleek black-lace mini dress, Keely, 61, unveiled a stunning 45kg weight loss, silencing years of endless trolls criticising her curves.

Pierce was extra attentive at the MobLand premiere. (Credit: Getty & MEGA)

“Keely’s not made changes to keep her critics off her back, nor has she done it for Pierce,” says a long-time pal.

“She’s done this for herself. During COVID she became very curious about nutrition and natural remedies for her own health and wellbeing.”

“Keely wanted a stronger body, so she started light workouts, swimming and plenty of nature walks with Pierce. She’s even harvesting her own coconut water!”

The insider adds, “Pierce’s not getting any younger either, so there’s been a concerted effort on both their parts to simply take better care of themselves.”

While Keely learned long ago to ignore the cruel jibes over her body shape, friends say it’s been difficult for Pierce, 71, to remain silent while strangers online – and even friends – continue to obsess over his beloved wife’s appearance.

The couple share two children together. (Credit: Getty)

What did Pierce Brosnan say about his wife’s weight?

In 2022, the couple’s 21st wedding celebration was marred when a cruel post about Keely’s weight on Facebook went viral, comparing her to their wedding day. It was enough for Pierce to take a stand.

“I strongly love every curve of her body,” he replied.

“She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I love her even more because she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

Pierce will always step in and protect his wife. (Credit: Social Media)

While the post has since been deleted, in the past few years, Keely, with Pierce’s support, has quietly made some changes to her lifestyle, resulting in the transformation.

At the MobLand premiere in New York in early April, Keely radiated confidence alongside Pierce, who stars in the Paramount+ crime drama alongside Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren.

“She looked amazing,” adds the pal.

“But Keely doesn’t need the love of strangers when she’s got Pierce – and it’s clear he worships the ground she walks on. He’d do anything to protect her – and he won’t hesitate to speak out again if he needs to rush to her defence.”

Bonded forever: Keely and Pierce wed in 2001, after meeting in 1994. (Credit: Supplied)

How long have Pierce and Keely been married for?

Pierce, who married Keely in 2001, has called her his “North Star”, after she helped him cope with the loss of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, to ovarian cancer in 1991.

The Mamma Mia! star, who is keen to return to the musical franchise for a third film, grieved Cassandra for three painful years before meeting Keely at a party in Cabo, Mexico in 1994.

Now, they share sons Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24, together as well as Pierce’s three kids with Cassandra, son Sean, 41, and adopted children Christopher, 52, and Charlotte, who tragically died from ovarian cancer in 2013 at the age of 41.

“Keely literally pulled him out of a nightmare and gave him more than enough reasons to keep going,” adds the pal.

“Pierce is Irish – he might come across as a classy 007 type, but he’ll always defend his missus. She’s the woman who mended his broken heart and he’ll love her no matter what.”

