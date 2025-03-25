Hollywood’s most low-key couple, Meryl Streep and Martin Short, are getting hitched! New Idea can reveal the pair – who continue to dance around their relationship status – have started talking about tying the knot.

Advertisement

Tentative plans for a small ceremony in Southern California are in motion, with Meryl and Martin, 75, already scoping out potential venues.

“They love taking romantic trips to Santa Barbara and the wine country around there, so that would definitely be a frontrunner when it comes to [a wedding location],” spills the source.

“They’re both big fans of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara near Montecito.

“Meryl loves being around Martin,” says a source. “He keeps her laughing.” (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

“It’s a gorgeous spot for a wedding and the resort is famous for its discretion, which is going to be a huge factor for Marty and Meryl since they’re both so private.”

Although the couple is not “going to want a huge wedding”, our insider confirms it will still be a “very A-list” affair. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Cher, Viola Davis, and Tracey Ullman are expected to receive invites. In fact, it’s rumoured that Steve might serve as Martin’s best man!

Additionally, the two stars have seven children and eight grandkids between them, making the final guest list “at least 50 people, if not more”, says the source.

Meryl and Martin are scouting secluded venues in Southern California – like The Ritz-Carlton! (Credit: The Ritz-Carlton)

Advertisement

“Knowing Meryl she will want to keep it pretty low-key, but they do enjoy a good time, so it’s bound to be a party,” explains the source.

It will be a case of life imitating art for Meryl and Martin. Their Only Murders in the Building characters Loretta and Oliver also tied the knot in the show’s Season 4 finale.

Meryl and Martin have been dating for more than a year now. An insider recently told Page Six their romance was “completely unexpected”.

“[Neither] were looking for a relationship when they started dating,” a source told the publication.

Advertisement

From reel love to real love! The pair wed on-screen in Only Murders in the Building. (Credit: Disney)

But before they get too deep into wedding planning, Meryl still needs to finalise her divorce to husband Don Gummer, whom she quietly separated from in 2017. Meanwhile, Martin is a widower after his wife of three decades, Nancy Dolman, sadly passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010.

“There’s paperwork that needs to be handled,” the source explains.

“But no one would be surprised if Marty proposed soon. He’s head over heels and so is Meryl.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the wedding news comes as Meryl remains booked and busy. She’s set to reprise her iconic role as Miranda Priestley in The Devils Wears Prada sequel, and she is also keen to be part of the long-rumoured third Mamma Mia! film.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.