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 ‘How I created my dream coastal escape at home with Fantastic Furniture’

From sun-bleached tones and natural textures, here’s how I brought a relaxed coastal feel into my living room
Brought To You ByFantastic Furniture
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights. Senior Content Producer
Celia Whitely in New Idea's Coastal Living Room

Woman’s Day, New Idea, Better Homes and Gardens went head-to-head to design the best living room with versatile pieces from Fantastic Furniture. Vote for your favourite and you’ll go in the running for a $5000 Fantastic Furniture gift card! Enter here 

There’s something instantly calming about being by the water. For my living room, I wanted to capture that easy, breezy feeling of being at the beach in summer, without making the space feel like a holiday house. Think sun-bleached tones, natural textures and plenty of comfort, all brought together with a relaxed, modern touch. Fantastic Furniture had the perfect hero pieces – here’s how I created my ideal retreat.   

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Start with a soft, neutral palette

Warm whites and sandy beige instantly made the room feel brighter and more spacious – and who doesn’t want their home to feel bigger!  

Rather than going overboard with nautical stripes and the like, I added subtle touches of ocean blue and kept the rest of the room’s palette understated, taking inspiration from the natural colours you might find along the coastline. 

Make comfort the priority

Fantastic Furniture Softy Sofa

When it came to furniture, the key was to use pieces that would create a space where you actually want to relax.  

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The Softy 3 Seater Modular Sofa in Sand hit the brief perfectly – comfortable, generously sized and available in a light neutral fabric. I then layered cushions for that classic coastal touch and finished it off with the Issy Chenille Throw – perfect for those cosy afternoons after a summer storm.  

I love the Havana Oak Coffee Table, which brings so much warmth and character to the room, while the Heather Beige Rectangle Rug helps define the seating area and makes the space feel cosy underfoot. 

These simple touches add just the right amount of interest without taking away from the room’s calm, uncluttered feel. 

By far my favourite piece – and the most interesting, if you ask me – has to be the Jenna Chair in Pistachio. I love how it the colour pops alongside the beiges and creams without completely pulling focus. 

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Fantastic Furniture Jenna Chair in Pistachio

Refine your décor

When it came to decorating, I took a ‘less is more’ approach. I especially love the Above the Shore Framed Wall Art – take me there, now! – which adds another subtle nod to the coast without making the room feel themed. 

The addition of greenery brought a fresh, natural element into the space and complemented the soft colour palette beautifully. 

Fantastic Furniture Above the Shore Framed Wall Art
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Let the natural light in

Lighting was an important finishing touch for this room. During the day, I wanted to make the most of the natural light, so I chose the Sheryn White Sheer Rod Pocket Curtain. It’s the perfect window covering for letting in plenty of light while still capturing that breezy, relaxed feeling. 

After dark, lamps help create that soft, intimate atmosphere, which makes the room just as inviting as it is when the summer breeze flows in during the day.  

This space is the perfect place to put my feet up and relax with a cool drink after a long day at the beach – a little coastal escape I can enjoy all year round. 

Woman’s Day, New Idea, Better Homes and Gardens went head-to-head to design the best living room with versatile pieces from Fantastic Furniture. Vote for your favourite and you’ll go in the running for a $5000 Fantastic Furniture gift card! Enter here 

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Brought To You By Fantastic Furniture

Today, we’re proud to be Australia’s best value furniture and bedding retailer, with over 80 stores around the country. We’re here to help you create a home you love with affordable furniture and bedding. Whether you’re moving into a new house or it’s time for a refresh, we have something to suit every style and budget, ensuring you can have it all.

At Fantastic Furniture, we want you to ‘have it all’.

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Senior Content Producer Celia Whitley Senior Content Producer - Entertainment

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a postgraduate level at AUT University in 2022 and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

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