 ‘How I created my dream coastal escape at home with Fantastic Furniture’

Woman’s Day, New Idea, Better Homes and Gardens went head-to-head to design the best living room with versatile pieces from Fantastic Furniture. Vote for your favourite and you’ll go in the running for a $5000 Fantastic Furniture gift card! Enter here

There’s something instantly calming about being by the water. For my living room, I wanted to capture that easy, breezy feeling of being at the beach in summer, without making the space feel like a holiday house. Think sun-bleached tones, natural textures and plenty of comfort, all brought together with a relaxed, modern touch. Fantastic Furniture had the perfect hero pieces – here’s how I created my ideal retreat.

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Start with a soft, neutral palette

Warm whites and sandy beige instantly made the room feel brighter and more spacious – and who doesn’t want their home to feel bigger!

Rather than going overboard with nautical stripes and the like, I added subtle touches of ocean blue and kept the rest of the room’s palette understated, taking inspiration from the natural colours you might find along the coastline.

Make comfort the priority

When it came to furniture, the key was to use pieces that would create a space where you actually want to relax.

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The Softy 3 Seater Modular Sofa in Sand hit the brief perfectly – comfortable, generously sized and available in a light neutral fabric. I then layered cushions for that classic coastal touch and finished it off with the Issy Chenille Throw – perfect for those cosy afternoons after a summer storm.

I love the Havana Oak Coffee Table, which brings so much warmth and character to the room, while the Heather Beige Rectangle Rug helps define the seating area and makes the space feel cosy underfoot.

These simple touches add just the right amount of interest without taking away from the room’s calm, uncluttered feel.

By far my favourite piece – and the most interesting, if you ask me – has to be the Jenna Chair in Pistachio. I love how it the colour pops alongside the beiges and creams without completely pulling focus.

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Refine your décor

When it came to decorating, I took a ‘less is more’ approach. I especially love the Above the Shore Framed Wall Art – take me there, now! – which adds another subtle nod to the coast without making the room feel themed.

The addition of greenery brought a fresh, natural element into the space and complemented the soft colour palette beautifully.

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Let the natural light in

Lighting was an important finishing touch for this room. During the day, I wanted to make the most of the natural light, so I chose the Sheryn White Sheer Rod Pocket Curtain. It’s the perfect window covering for letting in plenty of light while still capturing that breezy, relaxed feeling.

After dark, lamps help create that soft, intimate atmosphere, which makes the room just as inviting as it is when the summer breeze flows in during the day.

This space is the perfect place to put my feet up and relax with a cool drink after a long day at the beach – a little coastal escape I can enjoy all year round.

Woman’s Day, New Idea, Better Homes and Gardens went head-to-head to design the best living room with versatile pieces from Fantastic Furniture. Vote for your favourite and you’ll go in the running for a $5000 Fantastic Furniture gift card! Enter here

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