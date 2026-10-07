Grab YOUR cloak! The Traitors Australia’s 2027 return is confirmed with casting twist

It’s official, The Traitors Australia will be back in 2027.

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After a devious season, which saw Kirby Bentley crowned the sole winner for Team Traitors, Channel 10 has confirmed the show will be back for another round of scheming.

However, there is a major twist in store as everyday Australians are being invited to apply, rather than celebrities.

Scroll down for all the details.

The Traitors Australia will be back in 2027 – and you can apply! (Credit: Network 10)

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When is The Traitors Australia airing in 2027?

We don’t yet have a release date, but applications are open for the 2027 series, and filming is due to take place this summer.

While the rebooted first series, hosted by Gretel Killeen, had a celebrity cast, Channel 10 is inviting you to apply this time around… if you dare.

“All of us at Claremont Manor are thrilled to the point of palpitations to have every day Australians come and play with us in 2027,” Gretel says.

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“But I do hope they don’t wear anything synthetic because it’s so much more difficult to dispose of a body dressed in fabrics that don’t decompose.”

The civilian twist follows in the footsteps of The Traitors UK, which features everyday Brits in its standard series, while The Celebrity Traitors runs as a special.

Once again, a group of Traitors will be secretly selected to “murder” the Faithful in plain sight, while they will have to avoid suspicion at the round tables.

Applications are open if you think you have what it takes. (Credit: Network 10)

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How to apply for The Traitors Australia

We all think we have what it takes to win the treacherous competition when watching from our couches, but now is your chance to prove it!

Applications are open on Channel 10’s website, and you can apply here.

“We are looking for entertaining, smart and strategic players to take part in the ultimate game of trust and treachery,” the application says.

So, will you enter as a Faithful or a Traitor? With a life-changing $250,000 on the line, every decision you make from clicking that button will change the game.

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You have until December 11, 2026, when applications close, to decide if you’re brave enough to enter the game.

To apply, you have to be at least 20 years old, an Australian or New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and available to film for three weeks in late summer 2027.

Kirby Bentley won The Traitors Australia 2026. (Credit: Network 10)

Who won The Traitors Australia 2026?

Kirby Bentley won The Traitors Australia 2026, bamboozling the Faithful to steal the $200,600 prize pot.

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While she secured a life-changing amount of money, the Survivor star insists she didn’t do it by lying as she defended herself against viewer backlash.

“You see people be like, ‘She’s so manipulative, she’s such a liar and a snake’, and things like that,” she told New Idea upon her win.

“In the real world, knowing that that’s not who I am, I hate that people would ever think that, but people don’t know me apart from what they see of me [on TV].”

Rather than telling lies, her tactic involved relying on genuine connections.

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“It’s not very often that I do lie,” she said of her time on the show.

“All I’m doing is, if you’ve brought something up about Krissy, I’m just adding to the Krissy conversation. I’m like, ‘Oh, that does make sense’. The only lie I told was probably [on the] last night or the night before, when I’m like, ‘I’m a Faithful’.”

She called it the toughest challenge of her life, branding it even harder than Survivor, so be warned!