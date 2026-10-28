Australian Survivor reveals huge global-first twist and 2027 air date

Australian Survivor will be back in 2027 with its global-first theme, Rivals.

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Host David Genat will return for the ultimate clash of sporting heroes, TV stars and everyday Aussies, and it looks more dramatic than ever.

Two evenly matched tribes will go head-to-head and the Sole Survivor will have to triumph over their rival to win the title.

There will be twins, Olympians and actors pitted against each other in the tensest battle for the $500,000 cash prize yet.

So, who is in the cast, and when will the series air?

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Scroll down for all the details.

Australian Survivor is jetting off to Malaysia in 2027 for its Rivals edition. (Credit: Network 10)

Where is Australian Survivor 2027 being filmed?

This time around, Australian Survivor will be jetting off to Malaysia to film.

The destination is a first for the Australian series, but it was famously the setting of the American franchise’s inaugural season in 2000.

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Who is in the Australian Survivor 2027 cast?

From superstar athletes, Blockheads and actors, you will recognise many of the names making up the 2027 cast.

They will be going head-to-head with some of their greatest rivals in their fields in a bid to win the $500,000 cash prize.

Rugby union player Adam Ashley-Cooper will face off against rugby league star Robbie Farah to see who is the ultimate sporting icon.

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Twins Alisa and Lysandra Fraser, best known for competing on The Block in 2013, will also be pitted against each other.

There will also be the ultimate AFL showdown between Collingwood’s Heath Shaw and Adam Cooney, and a battle of the Olympians with Kerri Pottharst and Danielle Scott.

Home and Away‘s Lincoln Lewis will aptly compete with Neighbours actor Bernard Curry in a TV battle for the ages.

Everyday competitors will also be competing in their fields, from lawyers to power mums joining the Rivals cast.

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See the full cast list here.

When will Australian Survivor air?

Sadly, we have to wait until January for the next instalment of Australian Survivor.

At the 2027 Upfronts, Network 10 confirmed that the series will premiere on Monday, January 11.

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