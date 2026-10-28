EXCLUSIVE: The Block baby joy! Lisa and Rosco reveal “totally crazy” shower-cubicle birth

Lisa and Rosco already have a dramatic pregnancy by appearing on The Block, so it should come as no surprise that the arrival of their second child was also eventful!

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So much so, Lisa gave birth in a shower cubicle – and Rosco arrived four seconds after their second son, Jude Ross, was born, after an intense, two-hour labour.

“It was totally crazy,” an elated Lisa exclusively tells New Idea.

Jude was born on October 23 and weighed in at 3.33 kilograms.

Before he was born, Lisa explains that she had no indication he was on his way.

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Lisa and Rosco have welcomed their second child just days ahead of The Block auction! (Credit: Supplied)

“He was seven days past his due date, so I’d driven myself to hospital for a check-up appointment,” she shares with us.

“I’d had no signs of labour so thought I’d be booked in for an induction two days later, but as I got out of my car, I noticed this slight, tightening cramp. That was at 2.20pm.”

Lisa then made her way into the hospital for her appointment, but by the time she’d made it to the appointment room 10 minutes later, she realised “something was happening.”

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She explains; “the cramps had already really ramped up so I messaged Ross, who was 40 minutes away with Lando, that maybe he should come and get me.”

Because Lando, who’s now two, took 24 hours to arrive, Lisa figured that she could go through the early stages of labour at home before returning to hospital to give birth. But little Jude had other ideas!

While Ross was preparing to make his way to the hospital, a midwife suggested Lisa take a shower.

The couple have already jetted down to Melbourne with their son, Jude. (Credit: Supplied)

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“I got into the shower cubicle, which was near the waiting room corridor and by then the cramps were intense,” Lisa explains.

“I was in shock – and denial – because I thought I still had time to get to the delivery suite – and get an epidural – but my midwife was like ‘there’s no time – this baby is coming now!’”

At 4.26pm – just two hours after she’d arrived for her check-up – Lisa gave birth to Jude while kneeling in the shower cubicle.

“It was just me and my two amazing midwives, who got me through it,” she explains.

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So when Rosco arrived, he got a massive surprise!

“I walked in, and Lisa was kneeling on the ground holding Jude to her chest. I couldn’t believe it,” he says.

After helping her into a chair, the mother of two was wheeled to the maternity ward – to the cheers and applause of people in the waiting room outside the shower cubicle.

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“Everyone heard the whole thing because I was loud,” Lisa says with a laugh.

He will appear on The Block at just one week old. (Credit: Supplied)

Thankfully, despite his dramatic arrival, Jude was in excellent health, and Lisa and Rosco could bring him home the next day.

Newly minted big brother Lando is “besotted by his baby brother,” Rosco says.

“He’s just been the most incredibly caring little guy who’s proud to show off his baby brother and is always patting him on the head,” Lisa says.

“We feel so incredibly grateful and blessed to have two healthy boys,” she adds.

Jude is in such good form; he has already flown across Australia from their home in Perth to Melbourne to join Lisa, Rosco and Lando – at The Block auction, which will take place on October 31, and air on November 1.

“He’s taken his first flight at four days of age and will appear on TV aged one week,” Lisa says. “It’s a pretty wild start to his life!”

The couple say they already feel like they’ve won the lottery, no matter the auction result. (Credit: Philip Castleton)

No matter the outcome of the auction, Lisa and Rosco say they “already feel like we’ve won the lottery with our boys.”

But should they win The Block, or get a good result, any money they make will go towards continuing the build on their dream home and farm on the outskirts of Perth.

“We’re on such a high right now,” Lisa adds. “No matter what happens, we’re beyond happy.”