“Upsetting”: Rosco breaks silence on his father’s eviction from The Block

Rosco has broken his silence after his father, Jim, was forced to leave The Block.

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This week, tensions brewed after Rosco’s father, Adam’s son, Kai, and his son’s friend, Nick, moved on-site to help them with their builds.

It ruffled feathers because they didn’t ask the other Blockheads, who became frustrated about more people living in the sharehouse.

After Chantel admitted she was uncomfortable, they were relocated, and Rosco tells New Idea how he felt after his family were forced to leave.

Rosco says the other contestants should have known about the family rule on The Block, which was outlined in the rule book they were given. (Credit: Channel Nine )

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“It was a little bit upsetting,” Rosco admits.

“So we obviously cleared it all with production. They set up the beds of the house. So we thought, ‘oh, so it’s all good’. I guess we didn’t seem to ask the rest of the contestants, and it was in the rule book.

“And we sort of just assumed that we’re all randoms living in a house together; what’s a few more people?”

Looking back, he understands why Chantel raised concerns.

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“If [someone] genuinely, genuinely feels uncomfortable having strange men in the house, then you can’t challenge that,” he shares.

“It’s a tough environment, and if she’s coming home and feels uncomfortable, she’s already… they’re already under a lot of pressure to get everything done.”

Lisa wasn’t happy with how Chantel raised the issue, but Rosco tells New Idea that it’s all water under the bridge.

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Rosco’s dad was able to stay in the shed, while Adam’s sons stayed in the SaltPod wellness and gym studio.

While it was sad to see his family go, he says it was a “blessing in disguise” because it led to a shocking discovery.

Thanks to Adam’s sons sleeping in the SaltPod, they discovered that the insulation was causing damp.

Rosco tells us that even though he was sad, it turned out that having the family members leave the show was a good thing. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“That was just moisture all on the inside from the precipitation or whatever. And he didn’t tell us until I got him a hotel room,” Rosco reveals.

“I’m sort of thankful that they did do it because then the last few nights at least are spent in comfort.”

If he had the chance, he says he would have had his father, who urged Rosco to reach out if he needed help, to stay to help them during the final weeks of the competition.

“As soon as we were on, he’s like, mate, whatever you need, you just tell me when you need help. You just say the word,” Rosco explains.

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He says his family didn’t hesitate to help out, adding that his mother also took time off work when she visited them.

While it might seem like an unfair advantage to have family helping on site, the teams are actually allowed, as per The Block‘s rules, as long as they’re paid minimum wage.

Rosco accuses Courtney and Sev of bending the rules while they’ve been on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The rule that’s divided the contestants

Before he went on the show, Rosco knew about the rule, because watched his work colleague Lee, who happens to be the daughter of Han, go on the show in 2025 to help her.

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During the penultimate week on the show, Courtney and Sev led a body corporate meeting over Rosco and Adam roping in additional labour.

Rosco admits he was surprised when they raised it, arguing that the two women were “bending and working” the rules to the nth degree.

“It was more probably the people that didn’t understand the rules, and they were getting upset about it,” he says. “Everyone gets a copy of the rules, so you should probably read them.”

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